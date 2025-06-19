TheJakartaPost

Philip Morris International and Sampoerna Maintain Equal Pay & Opportunities Certification

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, June 19, 2025 Published on Jun. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-06-19T16:35:16+07:00

Philip Morris International and Sampoerna Maintain Equal Pay & Opportunities Certification

P

hilip Morris International (PMI), the parent company of PT HM Sampoerna Tbk. (Sampoerna), has reaffirmed its commitment to workplace equality and inclusivity by successfully maintaining its Equal Pay and Opportunities Certification for 2025. This marks the third consecutive certification since it was first awarded in 2019, underscoring the company’s consistent efforts to foster a fair and equal working environment for all employees.

The Equal Pay and Opportunities Certification is awarded by The Equal-Salary Foundation, a Switzerland-based non-profit Foundation, which independently assesses pay equality and career opportunities between female and male employees. The certification is valid for three years and includes periodic audits to ensure the sustainability of equality practices in a company.

Sampoerna President Director, Ivan Cahyadi, stated that this achievement reflects the company's long-term strategy for inclusive and sustainable human capital development.

"We believe that equality is not only a moral principle, but a foundation for sustainable business growth. This certification demonstrates that our commitment goes beyond words - it's reflected through our policies, remuneration systems, and career development programs to create meaningful impact," said Ivan.

As a company that directly and indirectly employs over 90,000 workers, most of whom are women, Sampoerna views human capital development as key to driving inclusive and competitive economic growth.

Guided by its corporate principle, the “Three Hands Philosophy”, Sampoerna is committed to delivering added value to all stakeholders, including employees. The company actively develops various learning and capability-building programs, both through internal training and collaborations with external experts. These programs are designed to ensure equal access to personal and professional development opportunities for every individual.

As a result, in 2024, more than 70 Indonesian talents were entrusted with strategic roles across PMI entities worldwide—an international recognition of the quality of Indonesian human capital.

Sampoerna's commitment to human capital development has also received widespread recognition. The company was once again listed in the LinkedIn Top Companies 2024, ranking among the top 15 companies for career development in Indonesia. This marks the third consecutive year since 2022 that Sampoerna has consistently remained in the top 10.

Additionally, Sampoerna has maintained its status as a Top Employer Indonesia for seven consecutive years.

“Equality and inclusivity are not just corporate values—they are the driving forces behind innovation and long-term success,” Ivan concluded.

