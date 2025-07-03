Memories by the sea: Conrad Bali wraps your stay in serene luxury

F amily vacations are more than just “time off,” they’re a gentle return to each other. Conrad Bali gives an experience for all ages, designed for some family fun.

“We have always considered our team at Conrad Bali a family, and that spirit of togetherness extends to every family who stays with us,” says Kevin Girard, general manager of Conrad Bali.

Children can explore kids’ sand pools or play games and crafts guided by the recreation team at Kura Kura Kids Club.

Conrad's mascot plush Komang, can be found in your room. The resort offers interconnecting suites; baby essentials and other surprises like free gelato for your kids to make every stay joyful.

Families can join guided cooking classes, Aksara Bali script writing sessions, or even take part in full moon ceremonies, curated by the Conrad Curator Team.

Dining is designed with families in mind: all outlets offer kids’ menus with gluten-free and non-dairy options ensuring every need is met.

Whether you’re relaxing in the pool or exploring the island, Conrad Bali makes families grow closer. The resort is home to a 278-meter lagoon pool and a 35 m main pool.

For reservations and more information, visit the website www.conradbali.com, email Bali.Reservations@ConradHotels.com, phone at +62361778788, or +6281138002476 for Whatsapp.