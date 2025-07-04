Krista Exhibitions to hold Surabaya Printing Expo 2025

R esponding to Indonesia’s rising digital printing industry, Krista Exhibitions is set to hold the Surabaya Printing Expo 2025, showcasing the latest technologies and solutions that drive sustainable growth in the national printing industry.

Scheduled to take place from July 9 to 12 at the Grand City Convention Center Surabaya, the 18th edition of the Surabaya Printing Expo will present 150 participants, including 10 MSMEs.

With approximately 15,000 visitors expected to attend throughout four days, the Surabaya Printing Expo 2025 will exhibit various cutting-edge printing machine technologies from both domestic and international brands, ranging from digital printing, offset printing, 3D printing, UV printing and web-based printing systems that are now increasingly sophisticated, fast and cost-effective.

As part of its agenda, the Surabaya Printing Expo 2025 will also hold various seminars and panel discussions involving industry practitioners, academics and business actors. Highlighting issues such as global market trends, digital transformation in the printing industry and sustainability in the production process, participants are expected to gain new insights, share experiences and expand their networks and strategic collaborations to support business growth in the digital era.

A seminar titled “Mengemas Strategi Menembus Pasar!” ("Packaging Market Penetration Strategies!"), will discuss the strategy of utilizing design management for the development of packaging products and marketing of MSMEs in the digital industry era alongside Tuti Buntaran, founder of First Packaging Asia and Yosef Richo Adrianto, S.T., M.SM, Surabaya Dinamika University’s head of Product Design study program.

Meanwhile, the "Creative with Print Finishing" seminar will review print finishing techniques such as embossing, UV spot and hot foil to create classier and more value-added printed products, presented by founder of Print Pack Indonesia Suhendra Marzs and Autoprint Indonesia representative Prasad Jadhav.

Completing the series of sessions is a discussion themed on “Kolaborasi Kampus, UKM & Industri dalam Service Learning” ("Collaboration of Campuses, MSMEs & Industries in Service Learning)", which will explore the synergy between the world of education, business actors and industry in encouraging innovation and human resource development. The session will be guided by Dr. Listia Natadjaja, S.T., M.T., M.Des, head of the Visual Communication Design study program and lecturer in Packaging at UK Petra Surabaya.

Through these seminars, Surabaya Printing Expo 2025 reaffirms its commitment as an educational and collaborative platform for all stakeholders in the printing industry in Indonesia.