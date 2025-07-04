TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
To rescue or abandon Java?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
To rescue or abandon Java?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Krista Exhibitions to hold Surabaya Printing Expo 2025

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, July 4, 2025 Published on Jul. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-07-04T14:00:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

R

esponding to Indonesia’s rising digital printing industry, Krista Exhibitions is set to hold the Surabaya Printing Expo 2025, showcasing the latest technologies and solutions that drive sustainable growth in the national printing industry.

Scheduled to take place from July 9 to 12 at the Grand City Convention Center Surabaya, the 18th edition of the Surabaya Printing Expo will present 150 participants, including 10 MSMEs.

With approximately 15,000 visitors expected to attend throughout four days, the Surabaya Printing Expo 2025 will exhibit various cutting-edge printing machine technologies from both domestic and international brands, ranging from digital printing, offset printing, 3D printing, UV printing and web-based printing systems that are now increasingly sophisticated, fast and cost-effective.

As part of its agenda, the Surabaya Printing Expo 2025 will also hold various seminars and panel discussions involving industry practitioners, academics and business actors. Highlighting issues such as global market trends, digital transformation in the printing industry and sustainability in the production process, participants are expected to gain new insights, share experiences and expand their networks and strategic collaborations to support business growth in the digital era.

A seminar titled “Mengemas Strategi Menembus Pasar!” ("Packaging Market Penetration Strategies!"), will discuss the strategy of utilizing design management for the development of packaging products and marketing of MSMEs in the digital industry era alongside Tuti Buntaran, founder of First Packaging Asia and Yosef Richo Adrianto, S.T., M.SM, Surabaya Dinamika University’s head of Product Design study program.

Meanwhile, the "Creative with Print Finishing" seminar will review print finishing techniques such as embossing, UV spot and hot foil to create classier and more value-added printed products, presented by founder of Print Pack Indonesia Suhendra Marzs and Autoprint Indonesia representative Prasad Jadhav.

Completing the series of sessions is a discussion themed on “Kolaborasi Kampus, UKM & Industri dalam Service Learning” ("Collaboration of Campuses, MSMEs & Industries in Service Learning)", which will explore the synergy between the world of education, business actors and industry in encouraging innovation and human resource development. The session will be guided by Dr. Listia Natadjaja, S.T., M.T., M.Des, head of the Visual Communication Design study program and lecturer in Packaging at UK Petra Surabaya.

Through these seminars, Surabaya Printing Expo 2025 reaffirms its commitment as an educational and collaborative platform for all stakeholders in the printing industry in Indonesia.

Popular

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust

Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

Related Articles

Second bomb threat in a week forces plane of haj pilgrims to divert

East Java, UK govt to launch Surabaya LRT feasibility study next month

Mass fish deaths in Surabaya river raise ecological red flag

‘Geometria dell'Incanto’: A poetic glimpse of Italy through the lens

Govt to ban retention of workers' graduation certificates

Related Article

Second bomb threat in a week forces plane of haj pilgrims to divert

East Java, UK govt to launch Surabaya LRT feasibility study next month

Mass fish deaths in Surabaya river raise ecological red flag

‘Geometria dell'Incanto’: A poetic glimpse of Italy through the lens

Govt to ban retention of workers' graduation certificates

Popular

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust

Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
US President Donald Trump attends a business forum in Abu Dhabi on May 16, 2025.
Regulations

Trump to start informing countries of US tariffs Friday
People check candidates before casting their ballots during the 2024 regional head elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesians voted on Nov. 27 to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Editorial

Reforming the electoral system
A picture shows the Rumah Sakit Indonesia hospital in Gaza City on November 1, 2023 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

Director of Indonesia Hospital in Gaza killed in Israeli airstrike

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Drivers, customers wary of ride hailing fare hike plan
Regulations

Trump to start informing countries of US tariffs Friday
Archipelago

South Sumatra court dismisses peatland fires lawsuit
Regulations

Govt expands microloans to boost housing, sugarcane farming
Jakarta

Jakarta cancels Car Free Night trial

Companies

Jasa Marga pours Rp 116b into Whoosh to offset losses

Regulations

China says US lifted some export curbs
Europe

Trump disappointed by call with Putin
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.