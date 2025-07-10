Indonesia, US agree to advance reciprocal tariff talks

(Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister)

I ndonesia and the United States have agreed to take concrete steps to advance negotiations on reciprocal tariffs, in a move to deepen bilateral trade relations and foster long-term economic cooperation.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, as well as US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.

The meeting followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement on July 7, signaling the resumption of reciprocal trade discussions, with Indonesia being among the first countries invited for direct talks.

Minister Airlangga welcomed the productive progress made so far and highlighted the importance of maintaining positive momentum in negotiations. Key topics discussed included tariff structures, non-tariff barriers, the digital economy, economic security and commercial and investment cooperation.

“Indonesia and the US share a common understanding of the ongoing negotiation progress. In the next three weeks, we aim to intensify our discussions to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes,” Airlangga said.

He emphasized the long-standing and strategic nature of the Indonesia-US relationship, noting the need to elevate commercial ties.

“We are committed to strengthening Indonesia’s economic partnership with the US Just last week, Indonesian companies in agriculture and energy signed MoUs with their US counterparts for flagship product purchases and expanded investments,” he added.

Both sides also identified critical minerals as a priority sector for future collaboration. The US has expressed strong interest in partnering with Indonesia on mineral processing and development, given the country’s vast reserves of nickel, copper and cobalt.

“Optimizing cooperation in the critical minerals sector will be key to meeting future industrial demands, especially for clean energy and electric vehicles,” Airlangga noted.

The Indonesian delegation reaffirmed its commitment to continuing negotiations with goodwill and ensuring that any agreement reached will deliver tangible benefits to both nations.

Accompanying Minister Airlangga were secretary of the Coordinating Economy Minister Susiwijono, deputy for economic cooperation and investment coordination Edi Prio Pambudi, deputy for trade and digital economy coordination Ali Murtopo and assistant deputy for bilateral economic cooperation Irwan Sinaga.