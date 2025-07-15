TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds
Rethinking ocean finance
Prabowo attends Bastille Day Parade, Indonesian contingent in opening column
EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds
Rethinking ocean finance
Prabowo attends Bastille Day Parade, Indonesian contingent in opening column
EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

BPJS Kesehatan Extends National Health Insurance Program Accessibility Across Remote Areas

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, July 15, 2025 Published on Jul. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-07-15T20:59:35+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan) (Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan)

O

ver the past year BPJS Kesehatan has continuously strengthened its digital services and partnerships with local healthcare providers to ensure equitable access to healthcare for everyone across Indonesia. This month they are further cementing their commitment by expanding the reach of the National Health Insurance (JKN) program to the country’s most remote and border areas.

With a total membership of over 278.1 million participants by the end of last year, which accounts for 98.45 percent of Indonesia’s population, the JKN program has already enabled a total of 35 provinces and 473 regencies to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) status.

In total the program served 673.9 million visits in 2024, or an average of 1.8 million patients per day, highlighting rising public trust. BPJS Kesehatan Supervisory Board Chair Abdul Kadir described 2024 as a milestone year for the program’s maturity, highlighting stronger governance, transparency and service quality.

“This year’s achievements reflect not just performance, but rising public confidence in JKN as a symbol of collective solidarity and equitable health access for all,” Kadir concluded.

BPJS Kesehatan however is extending access to under-served areas. It has deployed mobile services to over 37,000 locations and integrated services for 227 public services areas in rural regions in collaboration with the local governments.

Moreover, the number of first-level healthcare facilities (FKTP) that collaborate with BPJS Kesehatan has increased by 28 percent to 23,682 within the past decade. Similarly, partner hospitals have grown by 88 percent to 3,162 across the same period.

While for remote regions without adequate facilities (DBTFMS), BPJS Kesehatan partners with floating hospitals, dispatches medical personnel and collaborates with designated providers in hard-to-reach provinces like Papua, Maluku and East Nusa Tenggara.

Additionally, BPJS Kesehatan continues to iterate on their digital presence. With a variety of digital solutions, such as the JKN Mobile app, their WhatsApp-based services (PANDAWA), online voice assistant (VIKA) and Care Center 165, Indonesian citizens can access administrative and health services conveniently through digital portals.

Video-conference services via Zoom were also launched last year, enabling BPJS Kesehatan to process health inquiries without needing to visit onsite locations.

BPJS Kesehatan’s roster of 21,929 FKTPs also provide teleconsultation services that cater to over 17.2 million participants across the nation, streamlining patient doctor interactions. While the i-Care JKN Mobile app feature improves upon diagnostic efficiency by collecting patients’ medical histories over the past year.

Furthermore, the online queuing system via the JKN Mobile app has been adopted by over 22,000 FKTPs, and more than 3,100 hospitals, reducing wait times for patients. While for more urgent cases such as patients with chronic illnesses, digital innovations have streamlined the process of acquiring prescription refills and referral renewals as well as increasing the transparency of viewing surgery schedules and bed availability.

The Six Service Promises has also been formalized, guaranteeing care using only a national ID (KTP), no photocopies, no co-payments, no hospitalization limits, medicine availability and non-discriminatory service.

As for the BPJS Kesehatan’s financials, the agency remains under strong governance, with its Social Health Insurance Fund (DJS) earning an unqualified audit opinion for the 11th consecutive year.

By the end of last year, BPJS managed Rp 49.52 trillion in net assets, enough to cover at least 3.4 months of claims, and generated Rp 5.39 trillion in investment returns, surpassing targets.

Popular

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds

Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds
Rethinking ocean finance

Rethinking ocean finance

Related Articles

Going beyond pension to strengthen the social security system

BPJS Kesehatan rates ‘might’ rise in 2026, health minister says

BPJS Kesehatan launches 2024 sample data

BPJS Kesehatan partners with stakeholders to build a fraud-free JKN ecosystem

BPJS Kesehatan ends 2024 with prestigious international awards

Related Article

Going beyond pension to strengthen the social security system

BPJS Kesehatan rates ‘might’ rise in 2026, health minister says

BPJS Kesehatan launches 2024 sample data

BPJS Kesehatan partners with stakeholders to build a fraud-free JKN ecosystem

BPJS Kesehatan ends 2024 with prestigious international awards

Popular

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds

Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds
Rethinking ocean finance

Rethinking ocean finance

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
An excavator operates at a limestone mining site in the Kei Islands, Southeast Maluku, Maluku Province. Indigenous communities on the island are facing growing environmental and economic threats from the mine.
Archipelago

Limestone mine endangers environment on Maluku’s Kei Besar Island
Former coordinating maritime affairs minister Indroyono Soesilo (center), who is touted to be the next Indonesian ambassador to the United States, leave the House of Representatives Commission I meeting room at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta after attending a confirmation hearing for ambassadorial candidates nominated by President Prabowo Subianto on July 5, 2025.
Editorial

Envoys matter
Click and buy: A Jakarta resident uses a device to shop on a local e-commerce platform on June 15. The digital market continues to thrive in Indonesia and Asia in general.
Tech

Govt requires e-commerce to collect income tax from sellers

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Lower US tariffs clincher for $15.5b energy import deal, minister says
Asia & Pacific

'Dialogue' must be at heart of China, Australia ties, PM tells Xi
Europe

China's Xi vows greater support for Russia in Lavrov meeting
Sports

LPGA Tour poised to sparkle beyond Diamond Jubilee with leadership reboot
Middle East and Africa

Mediators working to bridge gaps in faltering Gaza truce talks
Tech

Govt requires e-commerce to collect income tax from sellers
Archipelago

SAR team rescues 11 from capsized boat off Mentawai Islands
Companies

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.