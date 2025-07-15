BPJS Kesehatan Extends National Health Insurance Program Accessibility Across Remote Areas

O ver the past year BPJS Kesehatan has continuously strengthened its digital services and partnerships with local healthcare providers to ensure equitable access to healthcare for everyone across Indonesia. This month they are further cementing their commitment by expanding the reach of the National Health Insurance (JKN) program to the country’s most remote and border areas.

With a total membership of over 278.1 million participants by the end of last year, which accounts for 98.45 percent of Indonesia’s population, the JKN program has already enabled a total of 35 provinces and 473 regencies to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) status.

In total the program served 673.9 million visits in 2024, or an average of 1.8 million patients per day, highlighting rising public trust. BPJS Kesehatan Supervisory Board Chair Abdul Kadir described 2024 as a milestone year for the program’s maturity, highlighting stronger governance, transparency and service quality.

“This year’s achievements reflect not just performance, but rising public confidence in JKN as a symbol of collective solidarity and equitable health access for all,” Kadir concluded.

BPJS Kesehatan however is extending access to under-served areas. It has deployed mobile services to over 37,000 locations and integrated services for 227 public services areas in rural regions in collaboration with the local governments.

Moreover, the number of first-level healthcare facilities (FKTP) that collaborate with BPJS Kesehatan has increased by 28 percent to 23,682 within the past decade. Similarly, partner hospitals have grown by 88 percent to 3,162 across the same period.

While for remote regions without adequate facilities (DBTFMS), BPJS Kesehatan partners with floating hospitals, dispatches medical personnel and collaborates with designated providers in hard-to-reach provinces like Papua, Maluku and East Nusa Tenggara.

Additionally, BPJS Kesehatan continues to iterate on their digital presence. With a variety of digital solutions, such as the JKN Mobile app, their WhatsApp-based services (PANDAWA), online voice assistant (VIKA) and Care Center 165, Indonesian citizens can access administrative and health services conveniently through digital portals.

Video-conference services via Zoom were also launched last year, enabling BPJS Kesehatan to process health inquiries without needing to visit onsite locations.

BPJS Kesehatan’s roster of 21,929 FKTPs also provide teleconsultation services that cater to over 17.2 million participants across the nation, streamlining patient doctor interactions. While the i-Care JKN Mobile app feature improves upon diagnostic efficiency by collecting patients’ medical histories over the past year.

Furthermore, the online queuing system via the JKN Mobile app has been adopted by over 22,000 FKTPs, and more than 3,100 hospitals, reducing wait times for patients. While for more urgent cases such as patients with chronic illnesses, digital innovations have streamlined the process of acquiring prescription refills and referral renewals as well as increasing the transparency of viewing surgery schedules and bed availability.

The Six Service Promises has also been formalized, guaranteeing care using only a national ID (KTP), no photocopies, no co-payments, no hospitalization limits, medicine availability and non-discriminatory service.

As for the BPJS Kesehatan’s financials, the agency remains under strong governance, with its Social Health Insurance Fund (DJS) earning an unqualified audit opinion for the 11th consecutive year.

By the end of last year, BPJS managed Rp 49.52 trillion in net assets, enough to cover at least 3.4 months of claims, and generated Rp 5.39 trillion in investment returns, surpassing targets.