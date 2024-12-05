BPJS Kesehatan ends 2024 with prestigious international awards

T he Healthcare and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) is concluding 2024 on a high note, achieving remarkable international recognition. The agency secured 10 awards at the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Good Practice Awards 2024. These accolades were presented by ISSA President Mohammed Azman during the Regional Social Security Forum for Asia and the Pacific in Riyadh on Tuesday.

This year’s ISSA Good Practice Awards featured 187 entries from 34 member institutions across 21 countries. Following a rigorous evaluation process, 10 submissions from BPJS Kesehatan were selected for recognition, consisting of four Certificates of Merit with Special Mention and six Certificates of Merit.

The awards acknowledge BPJS Kesehatan's innovative practices in managing the National Health Insurance (JKN) program, covering areas such as membership, contribution collection, information systems and mechanisms to optimize payments to healthcare providers.

“These awards represent the tireless efforts of BPJS Kesehatan and its team to work harder, innovate, collaborate and ensure the sustainability of JKN management. We also extend our gratitude to all stakeholders within the JKN ecosystem who have collaborated to achieve universal health coverage [UHC] and strengthen Indonesia's health insurance system,” said Ghufron, BPJS Kesehatan’s president director.

List of BPJS Kesehatan’s award-winning initiatives at the ISSA Good Practice Awards 2024:

Certificates of Merit with Special Mention

Building climate-resilient health systems for sustainable national health social security: The greening initiatives in a climate-smart adaptation plan to achieve universal health coverage Digital health screening to expand risk detection of chronic diseases in Indonesia Digital transformation in improving contribution collection of Indonesia’s social health insurance scheme Leveraging big data analytics to establish a high-performing social health insurance ecosystem: Transforming healthcare delivery through data-driven insights

Certificates of Merit

Breaking down barriers: Transforming service quality for easy, fast and equitable JKN health services Customer-centric public communication using contemporary social marketing techniques: The use of AI-driven technology and social media to achieve eudaemonic well-being in the national social security program Implementation of integrated talent management in achieving sustainability of the JKN program Integrated communication: Unraveling the complexity of JKN program communication through information alignment and stakeholder collaboration Role of community agents in achieving universal health coverage in Indonesian villages The use of social security for health databases to develop Indonesia’s mortality table

(Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan)

Earlier in November, BPJS Kesehatan received another prestigious award from the ASEAN Security Association (ASSA) during the 41st ASSA conference, board and secretariat meetings held in Manila from Nov. 25 to 27, 2024. The agency was honored in the Continuous Improvement Recognition Award category for its initiative called the Participant Recruitment and Reactivation Service Program (JELITA).

“The JELITA program involves BPJS Kesehatan officers providing remote call or message services to JKN participants in the non-wage earner (PBPU)/independent segment who have registered but not yet made their first payment, as well as to individuals not yet enrolled in the JKN program. The initiative also reminds participants to reactivate their membership, aiming to boost both active participation and contribution collectability,” said David Bangun, BPJS Kesehatan’s director of membership, who accepted the award on behalf of the agency.