TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

BPJS Kesehatan ends 2024 with prestigious international awards

Front Row (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, December 5, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
BPJS Kesehatan ends 2024 with prestigious international awards (Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan)

T

he Healthcare and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) is concluding 2024 on a high note, achieving remarkable international recognition. The agency secured 10 awards at the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Good Practice Awards 2024. These accolades were presented by ISSA President Mohammed Azman during the Regional Social Security Forum for Asia and the Pacific in Riyadh on Tuesday.

This year’s ISSA Good Practice Awards featured 187 entries from 34 member institutions across 21 countries. Following a rigorous evaluation process, 10 submissions from BPJS Kesehatan were selected for recognition, consisting of four Certificates of Merit with Special Mention and six Certificates of Merit.

The awards acknowledge BPJS Kesehatan's innovative practices in managing the National Health Insurance (JKN) program, covering areas such as membership, contribution collection, information systems and mechanisms to optimize payments to healthcare providers.

“These awards represent the tireless efforts of BPJS Kesehatan and its team to work harder, innovate, collaborate and ensure the sustainability of JKN management. We also extend our gratitude to all stakeholders within the JKN ecosystem who have collaborated to achieve universal health coverage [UHC] and strengthen Indonesia's health insurance system,” said Ghufron, BPJS Kesehatan’s president director.

List of BPJS Kesehatan’s award-winning initiatives at the ISSA Good Practice Awards 2024:

Certificates of Merit with Special Mention

  1. Building climate-resilient health systems for sustainable national health social security: The greening initiatives in a climate-smart adaptation plan to achieve universal health coverage
  2. Digital health screening to expand risk detection of chronic diseases in Indonesia
  3. Digital transformation in improving contribution collection of Indonesia’s social health insurance scheme
  4. Leveraging big data analytics to establish a high-performing social health insurance ecosystem: Transforming healthcare delivery through data-driven insights

Certificates of Merit

  1. Breaking down barriers: Transforming service quality for easy, fast and equitable JKN health services
  2. Customer-centric public communication using contemporary social marketing techniques: The use of AI-driven technology and social media to achieve eudaemonic well-being in the national social security program
  3. Implementation of integrated talent management in achieving sustainability of the JKN program
  4. Integrated communication: Unraveling the complexity of JKN program communication through information alignment and stakeholder collaboration
  5. Role of community agents in achieving universal health coverage in Indonesian villages
  6. The use of social security for health databases to develop Indonesia’s mortality table

(Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan)
(Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan)

Earlier in November, BPJS Kesehatan received another prestigious award from the ASEAN Security Association (ASSA) during the 41st ASSA conference, board and secretariat meetings held in Manila from Nov. 25 to 27, 2024. The agency was honored in the Continuous Improvement Recognition Award category for its initiative called the Participant Recruitment and Reactivation Service Program (JELITA).

“The JELITA program involves BPJS Kesehatan officers providing remote call or message services to JKN participants in the non-wage earner (PBPU)/independent segment who have registered but not yet made their first payment, as well as to individuals not yet enrolled in the JKN program. The initiative also reminds participants to reactivate their membership, aiming to boost both active participation and contribution collectability,” said David Bangun, BPJS Kesehatan’s director of membership, who accepted the award on behalf of the agency.

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Related Articles

Govt urged to cautiously consider JKN premium hike proposal

BPJS Kesehatan urges premium hike to dig itself out of deficit

Companies get ASIACX Awards 2024 for customer experience and technological innovations

PT Sasa Inti shines at the 2024 Marketing Excellence Awards

Screening for a healthier Indonesia under Prabowo

Related Article

Govt urged to cautiously consider JKN premium hike proposal

BPJS Kesehatan urges premium hike to dig itself out of deficit

Companies get ASIACX Awards 2024 for customer experience and technological innovations

PT Sasa Inti shines at the 2024 Marketing Excellence Awards

Screening for a healthier Indonesia under Prabowo

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

More in Front row

 View more
(Courtesy of PNM)
Front Row

BNPT, PNM strengthen collaboration to combat radicalism through economic empowerment
(Courtesy of BAZNAS)
Front Row

BAZNAS distributes Dam Haj meat to Indonesian residents in four regions of Saudi Arabia
PT PLN Nusantara Power acting director of business development and commerce Dwi Hartono speaks at the Japan RE Invest Indonesia 2024 event on Nov. 27 at the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo. (Courtesy of the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo)
Front Row

PLN Nusantara Power Showcases Solar PV projects at Japan RE Invest 2024

Highlight
Riot police guard during a protest against planned controversial revisions to election law outside the Indonesian Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 22, 2024.
Politics

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds
A teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media on Jan. 31, 2024 in New York City, US.
Academia

Time to regulate
This aerial picture shows residential areas surrounding the city center in Jakarta on Dec. 2, 2021.
Economy

Govt’s pitch to foreign housing developers no easy sell

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga: No one celebrates the holidays without shopping
Companies

Empowering local MSMEs Nationwide, MR.DIY sets MURI record for digitalization training
Middle East and Africa

Israeli troops near Damascus, say Syrian security
Companies

Rupert Murdoch fails in bid to change family trust, New York Times reports
Middle East and Africa

Assad's fall in Syria exposes limits of China's Middle East diplomacy
Economy

Qatar to help financing Prabowo’s housing program: Deputy minister
Society

Mangroves save $855b in global flood mitigation costs: Study
Society

Asa Ren, Health Ministry continue work on collecting biological samples
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.