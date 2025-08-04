TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Danantara unveils sweeping reforms for SOE executive bonuses, incentives
Israel's far-right minister says he prayed at Al Aqsa mosque compound
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Danantara unveils sweeping reforms for SOE executive bonuses, incentives
Israel's far-right minister says he prayed at Al Aqsa mosque compound
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Denza crafts unique luxury experience ahead of its inaugural GIIAS participation

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, August 4, 2025 Published on Aug. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-08-04T13:26:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
DENZA’s premium electric 7 seater MPV, the DENZA D9, is seen on display in the company’s showroom. (Courtesy of DENZA) DENZA’s premium electric 7 seater MPV, the DENZA D9, is seen on display in the company’s showroom. (Courtesy of DENZA)

A

fter making its grand debut at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025, DENZA is taking the next important step in introducing itself to Indonesian consumers as an innovative electric premium automotive brand that champions sustainable mobility.

To cement its place in the Indonesian electric vehicle market, DENZA has emphasized extra care in its service experience in the company’s existing and forthcoming showrooms.

“At DENZA, we believe that vehicles are not merely tools for transportation, but they are also mirrors of a lifestyle and personality. This is why our showroom experiences are created to be a personal journey that is comfortable, informative and meaningful. From an elegant waiting lounge, to interactions with the sales team, to our test drive experience and after-sale consultations, everything is designed so that our customers not only see, but truly feel DENZA’s core philosophy of crafted luxury.” said Luther Panjaitan, head of public and government relations at PT BYD Motor Indonesia.

With the dedicated professional help of its sales and consultation teams delivered through a personalized approach, DENZA is committed to providing a holistic experience that is tailored to each individual customer.

Taking into consideration the specific lifestyle needs that each customer requires, DENZA’s showrooms personalize all aspects of the EV purchasing process from technical information, safety features, color and interior choices, to payment options, as well as after-sales service for each distinct customer.

Luther elaborated that DENZA believes in the unique preferences of each and every customer, meaning that every intreraction with the brand is crafted to provide value.

Furthermore, to create a comfortable atmosphere that reflects DENZA’s brand, all of its showrooms are equipped with exclusive lounges outfitted with cutting edge technology. Within these spaces, showroom visitors will not only be able to relax in premium ambiance, but they can also explore the variety of sophisticated lifestyles they wish to pursue through DENZA EVs.

Showroom visitors are invited into a full display of all the personalized elements available, such as vehicle color options, interior materials, various exclusive accessories and DENZA’s high-fidelity audio experience made with the help of French audio manufacturers, Devialet. The elevated sound system capabilities in DENZA’s automobiles in particular are meant to underline its dedication not only to comfort in mobility, but also toward creating a new standard of luxury.

As for its after-sales service, the brand offers dedicated consultation areas that provide 24/7 emergency assistance, as well as essential information regarding recharging solutions within the national EV ecosystem, representing yet another key component of DENZA’s efforts to ensure long-term satisfaction for each of its vehicle owners.

Outside its showrooms, DENZA also provides flexible test-drive sessions directly at its showroom locations. Carefully designed test-drive routes offer realistic driving scenarios that showcase the comfort, acceleration efficiency and advanced suspension system of DENZA EVs, allowing customers to directly feel how the brand’s technology melds comfort into every aspect of the journey.

With five showrooms as of June of this year, across various key locations in Indonesia, including Kelapa Gading, Pluit, BSD, Denpasar and Gatot Subroto, DENZA already plans to expand its reach to other key cities within the country. Under the concept of 3S (Sales, Services and Spare Parts), the brand plans to establish its showrooms as more than just display spaces for its premium electric vehicles, offering comprehensive service centers that are ready to provide any form of support for its customers throughout Indonesia.

Popular

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Danantara unveils sweeping reforms for SOE executive bonuses, incentives

Danantara unveils sweeping reforms for SOE executive bonuses, incentives
Israel's far-right minister says he prayed at Al Aqsa mosque compound

Israel's far-right minister says he prayed at Al Aqsa mosque compound

Related Articles

Inside the art auction: Putting Indonesian masters back in the spotlight

Women street photographers show their prowess in ‘Seen by Her’

Trump brand alternately loved, loathed worldwide

Pertamina and Toyota collaborate on 100% bioethanol trials at GIIAS 2024

Finance minister rolls out VAT discount for electric vehicles

Related Article

Inside the art auction: Putting Indonesian masters back in the spotlight

Women street photographers show their prowess in ‘Seen by Her’

Trump brand alternately loved, loathed worldwide

Pertamina and Toyota collaborate on 100% bioethanol trials at GIIAS 2024

Finance minister rolls out VAT discount for electric vehicles

Popular

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Danantara unveils sweeping reforms for SOE executive bonuses, incentives

Danantara unveils sweeping reforms for SOE executive bonuses, incentives
Israel's far-right minister says he prayed at Al Aqsa mosque compound

Israel's far-right minister says he prayed at Al Aqsa mosque compound

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri welcomes secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto before the closing session of party congress in Nusa Dua, Bali on Aug. 2, 2025. Just days before his appearance in the congress, who was convicted of bribery on July 25, received an amnesty from President Prabowo Subianto.
Politics

PDI-P to keep govt at arm's length
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong waves his hands as he exits Cipinang Penitentiary in Jakarta on August 1, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto has granted him abolition, a form of clemency that eliminates a legal prosecution. Thomas was sentenced to four and a half years in prison two weeks ago, in a trial that had been largely considered politically motivated.
Editorial

Pardons and power plays
Workers assemble electric motorbikes at the Alva Manufacturing Facility in Cikarang, West Java, in an undated handout photograph.
Economy

RI manufacturers see tough times ahead as higher US tariffs kick in

The Latest

 View more
Entertainment

In 'LUAP', Nyoman Paul reaches into the deep
Academia

Two ambassadors under one roof
Academia

New peace plan increases pressure on Israel, US

Markets

Asian markets fluctuate as traders weigh tariffs, US jobs
Academia

The bitter reality behind sugarcane downstreaming
Academia

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Academia

The end of Indonesian politics as we know it
Society

Pirate anime flag becomes tool of protest ahead of Independence Day
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.