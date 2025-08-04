Denza crafts unique luxury experience ahead of its inaugural GIIAS participation

DENZA’s premium electric 7 seater MPV, the DENZA D9, is seen on display in the company’s showroom. (Courtesy of DENZA)

A fter making its grand debut at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025, DENZA is taking the next important step in introducing itself to Indonesian consumers as an innovative electric premium automotive brand that champions sustainable mobility.

To cement its place in the Indonesian electric vehicle market, DENZA has emphasized extra care in its service experience in the company’s existing and forthcoming showrooms.

“At DENZA, we believe that vehicles are not merely tools for transportation, but they are also mirrors of a lifestyle and personality. This is why our showroom experiences are created to be a personal journey that is comfortable, informative and meaningful. From an elegant waiting lounge, to interactions with the sales team, to our test drive experience and after-sale consultations, everything is designed so that our customers not only see, but truly feel DENZA’s core philosophy of crafted luxury.” said Luther Panjaitan, head of public and government relations at PT BYD Motor Indonesia.

With the dedicated professional help of its sales and consultation teams delivered through a personalized approach, DENZA is committed to providing a holistic experience that is tailored to each individual customer.

Taking into consideration the specific lifestyle needs that each customer requires, DENZA’s showrooms personalize all aspects of the EV purchasing process from technical information, safety features, color and interior choices, to payment options, as well as after-sales service for each distinct customer.

Luther elaborated that DENZA believes in the unique preferences of each and every customer, meaning that every intreraction with the brand is crafted to provide value.

Furthermore, to create a comfortable atmosphere that reflects DENZA’s brand, all of its showrooms are equipped with exclusive lounges outfitted with cutting edge technology. Within these spaces, showroom visitors will not only be able to relax in premium ambiance, but they can also explore the variety of sophisticated lifestyles they wish to pursue through DENZA EVs.

Showroom visitors are invited into a full display of all the personalized elements available, such as vehicle color options, interior materials, various exclusive accessories and DENZA’s high-fidelity audio experience made with the help of French audio manufacturers, Devialet. The elevated sound system capabilities in DENZA’s automobiles in particular are meant to underline its dedication not only to comfort in mobility, but also toward creating a new standard of luxury.

As for its after-sales service, the brand offers dedicated consultation areas that provide 24/7 emergency assistance, as well as essential information regarding recharging solutions within the national EV ecosystem, representing yet another key component of DENZA’s efforts to ensure long-term satisfaction for each of its vehicle owners.

Outside its showrooms, DENZA also provides flexible test-drive sessions directly at its showroom locations. Carefully designed test-drive routes offer realistic driving scenarios that showcase the comfort, acceleration efficiency and advanced suspension system of DENZA EVs, allowing customers to directly feel how the brand’s technology melds comfort into every aspect of the journey.

With five showrooms as of June of this year, across various key locations in Indonesia, including Kelapa Gading, Pluit, BSD, Denpasar and Gatot Subroto, DENZA already plans to expand its reach to other key cities within the country. Under the concept of 3S (Sales, Services and Spare Parts), the brand plans to establish its showrooms as more than just display spaces for its premium electric vehicles, offering comprehensive service centers that are ready to provide any form of support for its customers throughout Indonesia.