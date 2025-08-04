Krista Exhibitions to hold IndoBeauty Expo 2025

K rista Exhibitions is set to host IndoBeauty Expo 2025, an international exhibition that has consistently served as a barometer for the growth of Indonesia’s cosmetics industry.

Entering its 15th year, the exhibition will run from Aug. 7 to 9 in Halls C1 and C2 of Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO), Kemayoran, Jakarta.

IndoBeauty Expo 2025 will convene more than 120 domestic and international companies operating in the cosmetics, personal care and beauty innovation industries from more than nine countries, including the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan and China.

CEO of Krista Exhibitions Daud D. Salim said the IndoBeauty Expo is not just a promotional event, but also a strategic space that brings together various stakeholders, from manufacturers, suppliers, exporters, importers and brand owners in a dynamic and collaborative business ecosystem.

“IndoBeauty Expo is expected to drive overall industry growth, open new partnership opportunities and expand market access both regionally and internationally," he said.

Indonesia’s beauty and personal care industry has shown significant growth, with the director general of small, medium, and miscellaneous industries noting that the national cosmetics industry is estimated to reach a value of US$9.7 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.33 percent until 2030 based on market projections from Statista.

Solihin Sofian, chairman of the Indonesian Cosmetics Association (PPAK Indonesia), highlighted that the Indonesian beauty industry is facing significant challenges, including rapidly changing consumer trends, the obligation to comply with halal regulations by 2026 and the need for innovation to compete in the global market and position Indonesian cosmetics as a global halal cosmetics icon.

"The PPAK sees the IndoBeauty Expo as a strategic opportunity to address these challenges. […] We hope the IndoBeauty Expo can make a real contribution to strengthening the national beauty industry ecosystem, encouraging innovation and opening up broader market opportunities, both domestically and internationally.”

Throughout the three-day event, IndoBeauty Expo 2025 will also include a series of activities including seminars, workshops and discussions.

The issue of halal regulations, with an in-depth session titled "Claim vs. Over Claim? Halal 2026?”, as well as the Indonesian Ulema Council's Assessment Institute for Foods, Drugs and Cosmetics (LPPOM MUI) seminar on "2026 Mandatory Halal: Practical Strategies for the Cosmetics Industry”. Padjajaran University’s Faculty of Dentistry will also present a seminar with the theme "The Importance of Caries Prevention for Children's Growth and Development."

Meanwhile, workshop sessions will include quick and practical makeup tips in the "3-Minute Commute Makeup Tutorial" and a makeup demo titled "Showty Glam the Stage" that will conclude the event in style. Meanwhile, a discussion for industry players will center on the theme of "Smart Manufacturing, Best-Selling Products".

In addition, IndoBeauty Expo 2025 will also feature the daily business matching session, facilitated directly by Krista Exhibitions and featuring representatives from the Indonesian Retail Entrepreneurs Association (APRINDO). The sessions aim to open up collaboration opportunities between beauty brands and retailers, and encourage the formation of sustainable business partnerships.