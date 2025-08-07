I-Care JKN simplifies patient record access for healthcare providers

To enhance the delivery of health services, BPJS Kesehatan has introduced i-Care JKN, a digital health record system that enables healthcare professionals in accessing the medical history of patients who are participants in the National Health Insurance (JKN) program.

The system has received positive feedback from healthcare providers, including Rizna Puspitasari, a physician at Klinik Intan in Yogyakarta, who has used i-Care JKN since its early implementation.

“We’ve been using i-Care JKN since it was launched. Initially, we were invited by BPJS Kesehatan for a socialization session, and then we tried it out with our team at the clinic. Since then, we’ve continued using it,” Rizna said.

“The system has worked smoothly from the beginning, and we haven’t encountered any major issues so far,” she added.

Through i-Care JKN, doctors can view their patient's medical history for a period of up to one year. The availability of accurate data enables faster and more accurate diagnoses, especially for patients who are unable to detail their health conditions and any related treatments.

“We rely on i-Care JKN when we need to access a patient’s medical history, particularly when the patient struggles to recall or describe what treatments they’ve received or what medications they’ve taken,” said Rizna.

She cited one case that involved an out-of-town patient on their first visit to Klinik Intan, and how i-Care JKN was instrumental to understanding their condition.

“There was a patient from another city who had no prior record at our clinic. We accessed i-Care JKN and were able to see their treatment and medication history, which helped us provide the appropriate care,” Rizna said.

I-Care JKN also supports medication verification, including prescriptions under the chronic disease management program (Prolanis) of BPJS Kesehatan’s Reverse Referral Program (PRB), helping physicians make informed decisions when prescribing medications tailored to each patient’s needs.

“When we ask patients what medications they are taking, they often don’t remember the name, only the color or dosage. By accessing i-Care JKN, we can identify the exact medications and treatment history, including pain relievers or other drugs,” Rizna explained.

Beyond health professionals, i-Care JKN is also available to JKN participants through the Mobile JKN application. By selecting "Info Riwayat Pelayanan" (service history information) on the menu, users can access their personal health records, which include diagnoses, complaints, drug therapies and nondrug treatments.

Users can also rate the medical services they received via Mobile JKN’s “Kesan Pesan Peserta Setelah Layanan” (After-service feedback) feature. These ratings serve as valuable feedback for healthcare providers, as well as for BPJS Kesehatan’s continuous improvements in service quality.

Rizna lauded BPJS Kesehatan’s commitment to innovation and expressed her hope for the continued evolvution of the i-Care JKN system.

“The system has been running well and is user-friendly. We hope that i-Care JKN continues to improve and adds new features to meet our needs. It's already very helpful,” she said.

For more information, contact BPJS Kesehatan’s Communications Division by emailing humas@bpjs-kesehatan.go.id, or visit the official website at www.bpjs-kesehatan.go.id.