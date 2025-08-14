IP Xpose showcases Indonesia’s intellectual property progress, with MSMEs driving growth

T he Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DGIP) of the Law Ministry is hosting IP Xpose Indonesia 2025, a major event highlighting the country’s advancements in intellectual property (IP) and marking a historic milestone for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in supporting future sustainable growth.

Running from Aug. 13 to 16 at the SMESCO building in Jakarta under the theme “Elevating Indonesia’s IP to the World”, IP Xpose features exhibitions, talk shows, workshops and business matchmaking sessions.

A key highlight was the official launch by Minister Supratman Andi Agtas of an IP-based financing program for MSMEs, the backbone of Indonesia’s economy. The initiative allows IP certificates to be used as collateral for bank loans, beginning with trademarks and later expanding to patents, industrial designs, and copyrights.

“This is a major breakthrough for MSME players. IP certificates can now serve as financing instruments. Let us mark today as a historic milestone in utilizing IP to support the national creative economy,” Supratman said.

Successful implementation, the minister noted, will require close coordination between ministries, government agencies, the banking sector, and the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

Supratman emphasized that IP Xpose is a strategic platform to showcase the tangible contributions of Indonesia’s IP in driving innovation, creativity and sustainable economic growth.

He underscored that IP is a vital pillar in achieving the Indonesia Emas 2045 (Golden Indonesia 2045) vision.

In 2024, the creative economy, fueled by a strong IP ecosystem, contributed Rp1,500 trillion (US$93.1 billion) to the national gross domestic product (GDP) and employed 26.5 million workers. Indonesia’s momentum is also reflected in its climb up the Global Innovation Index (GII) rankings: from 75th in 2022 to 61st in 2023, and 54th in 2024.

DGIP Director General Razilu highlighted that between 2015 and 2024, total IP applications surged by 1.74 million, an average annual growth of 18.5 percent. Copyright applications rose sharply from 5,973 in 2015 to 178,138 in 2024, while trademark applications increased from 61,899 to 136,794, demonstrating growing brand awareness among Indonesian businesses.

The global importance of this year’s IP Xpose was underscored by the attendance of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) director general Daren Tang.

“Intellectual property is not just about protecting ideas, brands, music, and culture, it’s also about commercializing them. With programs we’re launching together with the Indonesian government, such as today’s micro-financing initiative, WIPO will continue to support awareness building, capacity building, and large-scale projects on the ground,” Tang told journalists in a door stop interview.

“Indonesia, historically known as Nusantara, has long been a land of culture, heritage and innovation. Think of the angklung, the gamelan or batik. Think of your rich culinary traditions,” he said. “It’s simply a matter of rediscovery. Indonesia is not only blessed with abundant natural resources, but also with intellectual wealth and boundless creativity,” he said.

The IP Exhibition showcases over 50 outstanding products from leading Indonesian IP owners and creators. Visitors can explore copyright-based works such as books, as well as handicrafts including statues, carvings and paintings. The exhibition also highlights patents and features research and innovations from universities, government agencies and private industries, along with their technological applications.