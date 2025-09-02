TheJakartaPost

Stay safe by accessing BPJS Kesehatan services from home

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, September 2, 2025 Published on Sep. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-09-02T17:09:09+07:00

(Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan) (Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan)

T

he Indonesian government has recently issued a public appeal to limit activities outside the home until the situation returns to normal.

Similar to during the COVID-19 pandemic, most workers are now returning to working from home, while teaching and learning activities have also shifted online. 

But what happens if people need to access healthcare services or manage their BPJS Kesehatan subscriptions? 

Rizzky Anugerah, head of public relations at BPJS Kesehatan, said National Health Insurance (JKN) program participants could take advantage of various digital channels tailored to serve their needs. 

For example, if a JKN participant needs information on the nearest healthcare facility, they can check the "Info Lokasi Faskes" feature on the JKN Mobile app. 

"It also lists the telephone number of the health facility and its approximate distance from the location of the JKN participant. Even if you're outside the city [of residence], you can still access health services up to three times at a primary healthcare facility in another city,” Rizzky said on Tuesday. 

“The important thing is to ensure your JKN membership status is active, and follow the applicable treatment procedures," he added. 

JKN participants can also utilize the Online Queue feature to obtain a waiting number at a health facility, allowing them to schedule their arrival close to their turn in the queue. The Online Queue feature is designed to provide certainty for JKN participants and reduce queues at health facilities. 

"In addition to the Online Queue, participants can also access information about surgery schedules and hospital room availability through the JKN Mobile app in real time,” said Rizzky. 

“The JKN Mobile app is like a one-stop shop, because it includes numerous features that JKN participants can utilize independently. We hope this app will help facilitate access to health services for JKN participants in the current situation," he said. 

In terms of administrative functions, JKN participants can use the JKN Mobile app to change or update their data, such as their mobile phone number, home address and even their registered primary healthcare facility (FKTP). 

Aside from the JKN Mobile app, participants can access the dedicated Administrative Services channel (PANDAWA) via WhatsApp at +62-8118165165. They can also contact the BPJS Kesehatan Care Center by calling 165. 

"For the public, remain calm, continue to monitor developments and information, and do not be easily provoked or influenced by hoaxes,” Rizzky advised. 

“If you encounter suspicious information circulating about BPJS Kesehatan, do not hesitate to report it to us through our official information and complaint channels. You can do so through the JKN Mobile app, BPJS Kesehatan Care Center 165, BPJS SATU officers at hospitals or through BPJS Kesehatan's official social media accounts," he said.  

For further information, please contact the BPJS Kesehatan Communications Division by email at humas@bpjs-kesehatan.go.id, or visit the official website at www.bpjs-kesehatan.go.id. 

 

