BINAR UT 2025 concludes with intl students taking home stories of friendship, culture

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, September 18, 2025 Published on Sep. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-09-18T16:38:16+07:00

(Courtesy of Universitas Terbuka) (Courtesy of Universitas Terbuka)

W

ith great enthusiasm and a strong spirit of togetherness, Universitas Terbuka (UT) officially concluded the 2025 International Cultural Development Program (BINAR) with a closing ceremony at the Yogyakarta Center for Development and Quality Assurance of Vocational Education in Arts and Culture (BBPPMPV) on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The event reaffirmed UT’s role as an impactful university that not only builds global networks, but also introduces Indonesia’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

The second edition of the BINAR Summer Camp brought together students from various Indonesian and overseas universities in a vibrant platform for cross-cultural learning. Over 10 days, participants gained academic experience, joined Indonesian arts and culture workshops and directly engaged with local communities by visiting cultural sites, attending arts performances and joining community service activities in Yogyakarta.

Director of UT Yogyakarta, Prof. Agus Santoso, M.Sc., emphasized in his closing remarks that the relationships formed through the BINAR program extended far beyond classrooms and theater stages. He also encouraged all participants to carry the spirit of BINAR on their academic and personal journeys.

“For 10 days in Yogyakarta, participants have gained valuable experiences exploring Indonesia, from its language and traditions to Yogyakarta’s cultural treasures,” said Agus.

“Through academic activities, cultural exploration and direct interaction with society, BINAR 2025 has not only broadened horizons but also fostered togetherness and collaboration among participants,” he added.

Ut's Acting Vice Rector for Research, Innovation, Partnership, and Business, Prof. Rahmat Budiman, M.Hum., Ph.D., underscored the strategic significance of the university’s internationalization efforts.

“BINAR not only crosses borders but also builds bridges: bridges of knowledge, respect and shared humanity. We believe the collaboration and networks formed here will continue to grow beyond the program,” Rahmat said.

⁠Head of BBPPMPV Seni Budaya Yogyakarta, Masrukhan Budiyanto, M.M, expressed appreciation for UT’s successful organization of BINAR 2025 and his hope that future collaborations with UT would continue to introduce Yogyakarta’s culture to international students.

During the closing ceremony, UT also recognized eight UT Yogyakarta students who accompanied international participants during the program, playing a pivotal role in creating an inclusive atmosphere and strengthening intercultural dialogue.

As part of UT’s internationalization policy and in line with the “Impactful Campus” vision of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, BINAR 2025 showcased the university’s contribution to advancing higher education in Indonesia. Aside from expanding UT’s global academic network, the program also reinforced its position as an institution committed to shaping inclusive, collaborative and character-driven global citizens.

In line with Indonesia’s global commitments, BINAR 2025 also supported the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 4 (Quality Education), Goal 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and Goal 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). Through cultural exchange and cross-border academic collaboration, UT promotes inclusive learning, strengthens global solidarity and widens access for younger generations to become competitive global citizens.

With the conclusion of BINAR 2025, UT hopes the spirit of friendship, learning and collaboration established through the program will continue to inspire participants as they take their own steps toward building a better future.

