Teachers and the shifting realities of classrooms

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
In the wake of technological advancement, teachers are no longer solely transmitters of knowledge, they are facilitators, guides and interpreters.
eachers’ Day, which falls on Nov. 25, is more than a ceremonial moment. It is an invitation to examine how learning unfolds in Indonesia today, how children enter school with varying levels of readiness, how families navigate economic pressures and how teachers stand at the intersection of these realities.
To truly appreciate teachers, we must understand the landscape they work in, a landscape that is quietly but steadily changing.
One of the clearest shifts is visible at the earliest stage of learning. Not all children begin school with the same foundation. Based on the March 2025 National Socio-Economic Survey (Susenas), only about a third of children aged 3–6 participate in early childhood education. While this figure indicates gradual improvement, it also means many children arrive in grade 1 with vastly different starting points. Some are familiar with structured learning, others are encountering formal routines for the first time.
In these classrooms, teachers play a crucial role in bridging readiness gaps. They help children settle into daily habits, nurture early literacy and cultivate attention and confidence. These skills shape not only academic progress but attitudes toward learning itself. When early gaps are managed well, children are more likely to stay on track in later years.
As students mature, the pressures they face become more complex. A significant share of young people shoulder responsibilities at home, with many involved in domestic chores and a smaller percentage engaged in labor.
These responsibilities impact attendance, energy and study time. Teachers are often the first to notice when students begin to struggle, not due to a lack of ability, but because of the competing demands of daily life.
Their response matters. A gentle reminder, a flexible approach or simple encouragement can prevent a student from drifting away from school. In this way, teachers act as a stabilizing force within a family’s shifting circumstances.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.