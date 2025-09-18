Health history screening crucial for JKN: BPJS Kesehatan

B PJS Kesehatan president director Ghufron Mukti has stressed the importance of health history screening (SRK) as a key component of the National Health Insurance (JKN) program.

“SRK is not just an administrative measure, but a means to raise public awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Our hope is that the JKN will not only cure the sick, but also build a healthier society from the start. A promotive and preventive culture must be strengthened through collaboration between participants, healthcare facilities and BPJS Kesehatan,” he said.

From September to October, participants will be required to undergo SRK before accessing services at primary health facilities (FKTP), including community health centers (Puskesmas), clinics and independent medical practices.

SRK can be completed through the JKN Mobile app, the BPJS Kesehatan website, the PANDAWA WhatsApp service or with assistance from FKTP staff.

As one of the promotive and preventive benefits of JKN, SRK aims to detect disease risks early through a questionnaire covering medical history, family history and lifestyle, completed at least once a year. In 2024, more than 45 million JKN participants underwent health screening.

Diseases that can be detected early through SRK include diabetes, hypertension, stroke, ischemic heart disease, cancer, anemia in adolescent girls, tuberculosis, COPD, hepatitis B and C and thalassemia.

Through SRK, participants benefit from faster service, a better understanding of their health condition and early risk prevention. For healthcare facilities, SRK supports disease mapping, more appropriate medical management and minimizing the risk of complications.

The Griya Husada 1 clinic in Karanganyar, Central Java, is one example of a facility prioritizing service innovation. The clinic provides a staffed JKN Mobile corner to help participants access digital services and complete SRK. It has also developed an electronic medical record (EMR) system integrated with the JKN Mobile queue, making service flow more efficient, transparent and convenient.

“With these innovations and commitments, Griya Husada 1 Clinic is expected not only to serve as an example of a facility that adapts to BPJS Kesehatan policies, but also to play a vital role in strengthening a promotive and preventive culture in the community,” said Muhammad Hilmi Syafruddin, head of Griya Husada 1 clinic.

Timbul Siregar, head of advocacy at BPJS Watch, who attended the monitoring of SRK at Griya Husada 1 clinic, emphasized the role of local governments in ensuring effective implementation.

“This screening must be fully supported by the local government, which needs to proactively oversee its implementation, including ensuring the availability of doctors who can visit participants in their communities. This way, doctors can directly observe participants’ lifestyles and the environmental factors that influence their health. Screening should not stop on paper, but truly build awareness of healthy living in the community,” he said.