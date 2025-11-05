TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
For first time in long US government shutdown, hints of progress toward reopening
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Soeharto is no hero
Eight-year-old girl killed in wild elephant attack in Riau

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
For first time in long US government shutdown, hints of progress toward reopening
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Soeharto is no hero
Eight-year-old girl killed in wild elephant attack in Riau

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Words matter in Papua’s malaria fight

We recommend more targeted and context-specific strategies to accelerate malaria elimination in Papua, with a focus on culturally responsive communication, active community engagement and integration into existing health services.

Ermi Ndoen, Ari Probandari, E. Elsa Herdiana Murhandarwati, Kharisma Dewi and Rhondemo Kikon (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Wed, November 5, 2025 Published on Nov. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-11-03T16:44:50+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An anopheles mosquito is seen resting on a human hand. An anopheles mosquito is seen resting on a human hand. (Shutterstock/Somboon Bunproy)

P

apua accounted for 93 percent of Indonesia’s 527,000 malaria cases in 2024, as elimination efforts continue to face multiple challenges, including local perceptions that normalize malaria as an ordinary illness, emphasizing the need for more effective communication.

In several districts, malaria transmission remains alarmingly high, with over 40 percent of the population infected each year. Papua’s rugged geography makes access to healthcare in remote areas difficult. In addition, there are at least seven variants of the local mosquito species (Anopheles farauti), each exhibiting complex behavior, found across the region, including in Papua New Guinea.

Another major challenge is the widespread belief among Papuan's that malaria is merely a “normal illness” and not life-threatening. Some local beliefs even attribute its cause to spirits or the weather, leading many to neglect both prevention and medical treatment.

A 2024 study published in the Malaria Journal found that limited understanding of malaria’s risks is one of the main barriers to timely and appropriate treatment. Misconceptions about the illness lead to poor adherence to antimalarial medication and limited use of insecticide-treated nets, both proven effective in preventing mosquito bites.

As researchers in public health and parasitology, we recommend more targeted and context-specific strategies to accelerate malaria elimination in Papua, with a focus on culturally responsive communication, active community engagement and integration into existing health services.

Papuan misunderstandings about malaria are shaped by broader social dynamics, including a strong reliance on traditional healers, religious leaders and local elders.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Gender inequality also plays a role. In many Papuan communities, men typically make health-related decisions, while women’s voices are often excluded. This dynamic can have serious consequences for diseases like malaria, where timely treatment is crucial.

For instance, some mothers avoid taking their children to a clinic without the father’s permission if he is away for work. As a result, treatment is delayed, increasing the risk of the child developing severe malaria.

To address these social factors, the government must shift the narrative: malaria is a serious disease that can be fatal if not treated promptly. This approach has already proven effective in reducing cases and sustaining progress in parts of West Papua and in Timor-Leste.

Culturally sensitive, patient-centered healthcare is essential for improving community understanding of why it is crucial to seek proper medical care.

This is especially true since formal treatment has been shown to improve children’s health, something deeply valued in Papuan family belief systems. In turn, improving child health can positively influence families’ approach to malaria prevention and care.

The 2024 study showed that malaria communication strategies are more effective when mothers are encouraged to serve as key health decision-makers within their households.

In many families, mothers are the first to notice signs of illness. They play a vital role in deciding when to seek timely care, ensuring antimalarial treatment is completed, and promoting consistent use of mosquito nets.

Working with trusted community figures, such as religious leaders, teachers and health workers, has also proven to be an effective strategy for strengthening malaria elimination efforts.

These individuals often serve as the first point of contact for health advice and hold significant social credibility. However, their impact remains limited without adequate training and resources to support their role.

A UNICEF study in Papua found that when community leaders receive effective training, the number of people getting tested and practicing malaria prevention increases significantly.

Beyond improving communication skills, this form of community-based engagement helps drive long-term behavioral change. These initiatives can be integrated into existing health programs through church networks and civil society partnerships. They are low-cost and have lasting impacts on malaria control and public health.

In Papua, oral and visual communication in local languages works better than written materials.

The region has a strong oral tradition, with 482 local languages, while literacy rates remain relatively low.

Research from 2024 showed that malaria education using traditional storytelling, local songs and face-to-face dialogue is more effective in raising awareness and encouraging the use of bed nets.

Public information materials on malaria should be adapted to local cultural contexts. Authorities should collaborate with communities to create culturally grounded materials that clearly communicate the risks of malaria. This approach can build trust and sustain long-term community engagement.

Nowadays, social media is a powerful tool for reaching younger generations with messages about malaria prevention.

These platforms can be used to raise awareness about maternal and child health, correct misinformation about malaria and encourage treatment-seeking behavior and the use of insecticide-treated nets.

Fragmented health services in Indonesia reduce the efficiency of malaria programs and increase out-of-pocket expenses for patients.

Given budget and infrastructure constraints, integrated healthcare services provide a more practical solution for improving maternal and child health while reducing unnecessary expenditures.

Evidence shows that malaria messaging is more effective when integrated with programs, such as nutrition, sanitation, antenatal care and postnatal visits. This integrated approach improves outcomes for both malaria control and maternal and child health.

---

Ermi Ndoen is a public health researcher at the Institute of Resource Governance and Social Change (IRGSC) Kupang, Ari Probandari is a public health professor at Sebelas Maret University, E. Elsa Herdiana Murhandarwati and Kharisma Dewi are lecturers at Gadjah Mada University. Rhondemo Kikon is a WHO-TDR Implementation Science Fellow. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

Popular

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
For first time in long US government shutdown, hints of progress toward reopening

For first time in long US government shutdown, hints of progress toward reopening
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Related Articles

'Bahasa Indonesia': Identity, inspiration or illusory prestige?

Racing for air: Why clean skies are Indonesia’s next big test

Govt starts rolling out free health screening for schoolchildren

Papua primary target in battle to eradicate malaria nationwide

Jakarta battles open defecation with communal toilets

Related Article

'Bahasa Indonesia': Identity, inspiration or illusory prestige?

Racing for air: Why clean skies are Indonesia’s next big test

Govt starts rolling out free health screening for schoolchildren

Papua primary target in battle to eradicate malaria nationwide

Jakarta battles open defecation with communal toilets

Popular

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
For first time in long US government shutdown, hints of progress toward reopening

For first time in long US government shutdown, hints of progress toward reopening
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

More in Opinion

 View more
A Burundian government official from the Office for the Protection of Refugees speaks with newly arrived Congolese refugees awaiting relocation while weighing a sack of rice from the final batches delivered by the now-dismantled United States Agency for International Development (USAID) following a food distribution at the Cishemere Transit Center near Buganda, on May 6, 2025.
Academia

Development finance must shift away from aid
A teacher uses an interactive smart screen to teach students on Oct. 3 at SDN Panunggulan 2 state elementary school in Serang regency, Banten.
Academia

Beyond access: Toward true equity in education
Workers arrange melons at the Rau market in Serang, Banten, on Oct. 3, 2025. Statistics Indonesia (BPS) recorded inflation of 2.31 percent in Banten in September 2025, caused by price increases in nine expenditure groups, including food and beverages.
Academia

Food irradiation: A game changer for food security, inflation stability

Highlight
The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train named 'Whoosh' is seen after the inauguration at Padalarang station in Padalarang, West Java on Oct. 2, 2023.
Regulations

I’m in charge of Whoosh now, says Prabowo
Vendors and visitors at a traditional market in Medan Labuhan District, Medan, North Sumatra, carry on with their usual activities amid ankle-deep floodwaters on October 13, 2025. Torrential rains on Saturday and early Sunday triggered widespread flooding across the city, affecting more than 10,000 residents.
Editorial

$12b boost won’t fix all
Riau Governor Abdul Wahid is escorted by police officers and Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators in front of the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta on Nov. 4, 2025. The KPK arrested the governor along with several senior provincial officials a day earlier during a sting operation in Riau.
Archipelago

KPK arrests Riau governor in a raid

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Loss-making Blibli trims 270 jobs amid cost-efficiency drive
Americas

At least seven dead after UPS plane crashes in Kentucky, erupts into ball of fire
Europe

Editors leave Hungary top tabloid after pro-Orban group takeover
Middle East and Africa

New A400M military aircraft ready for humanitarian missions in Gaza, says Prabowo
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon death toll climbs to 66 in Philippines
Economy

Exports help keep GDP growth above 5% in third quarter
Americas

Democrats sweep first major elections of second Trump term
Middle East and Africa

US may ask UN to mandate international force in Gaza for two years, document shows
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.