An intersection of cultural heritage, lush nature and spiritual wellness at Umana Bali

U mana Bali, the first LXR Hotels & Resorts property in Southeast Asia, is set to immerse visitors in the Island of the Gods’ cultural heritage, natural beauty and spiritual wellness.

Located just 35 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport, Umana Bali rises 70 meters above the limestone cliffs of Uluwatu, close to the Uluwatu Temple, renowned surf breaks and quiet beaches that frame the resort’s panoramic surroundings.

The resort features 72 spacious all-pool villas starting from 403 square meters, each with a private infinity pool and outdoor hot tub, offering a revitalizing warmth and serene charm with captivating views for the ultimate escape. The three-bedroom Umana Pool Villa spans 1,200 square meters, making it an ideal retreat for multigenerational families or groups of friends seeking privacy and comfort.

Each villa has a dedicated curator, who serves as a personal guide to the resort, Balinese culture and the local area. Guests can design tailor-made itineraries that include in-villa dinners, village walks, day trips to iconic destinations and yoga at Melasti Beach.

For those seeking relaxation, the Lohma Spa blends Bali’s cultural heritage with a modern approach, offering a diverse wellness program in a welcoming atmosphere. Treatments include sound healing and a Soul Blessing Ceremony, while “Unlocking Mysteries” provides a consultation with a local spiritual leader rooted in ancient traditions, offering insights into past lives, the present and the future.

Dining options are extensive, ranging from Mediterranean cuisine with ocean views at Oliverra to all-day locally sourced menus at Commune, cocktails and smoothies at Pad Pool Bar, wine selections at Mer Lounge and Peruvian-Mexican dishes at Uma Beach House.

Beyond guest experiences, Umana Bali reflects Hilton’s global focus on responsible tourism. The resort partners with local artisans who produce amenities from locally sourced materials such as marble and rattan from Java. Eco-friendly touches include recycled banana leaf paper for vanity kits, coconut shell amenity boxes and slippers woven from pandan and mendong fibers.

Sustainable sourcing extends to the kitchen, with more than 80 percent of the resort’s produce supplied by local farms, ensuring freshness and flavor. Umana Bali seeks to create a sanctuary where luxury meets responsibility, where each stay enriches the soul while supporting Bali’s community and environment.

For more information and reservations, visit umanabali.com