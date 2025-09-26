CAN’S Gallery celebrates 25th anniversary with CONTINUUM exhibition

C elebrating its 25th year in the Indonesian art scene, CAN'S Gallery is holding the exhibition CONTINUUM to highlight its consistency in supporting, exhibiting, collecting and promoting contemporary Indonesian art, both locally and internationally.

The exhibition, held simultaneously in CAN’S Gallery and Bentara Budaya Menara Kompas until Oct. 20 and Oct. 11 respectively, features 59 artists from across generations, ranging from veteran artists whose work has gained a following beginning to up-and-coming young artists considered to possess great potential and tenacity.

CONTINUUM is curated by Wahyudin and CAN'S Gallery, with essays written by Alia Swastika and Agung Hujatnika titled Jennong.

The series of events include an artist-driven discussion titled “Art Across Generations: Stories and Strategies” on Sept. 28, a performance art session by Victoria Kosasie titled Pieta on Oct. 5, a performance art session titled Did You See That by Bunga Yuridespita followed by an exhibition tour on Oct. 11, and a collector-focused discussion titled “The Story Behind Collecting Art” on Oct. 16.

CONTINUUM represents both a forward-looking perspective and a reflection on the past. Each step taken is a significant milestone that must be gleaned from the meaning and used as a foundation for the future.

Since its inception, CAN'S Gallery has played a significant role through solo and group exhibitions, participation in prestigious art fairs, book publications and ongoing artist representation. This foundation was built on the commitment of its founders Tommy Sutomo and Inge Santoso, who dedicated themselves to building an ecosystem for the continued development of Indonesian artists.

Visit the CONTINUUM exhibition for free at CAN’S Gallery and Bentara Budaya Menara Kompas.