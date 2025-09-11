TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
JICAF 2025: From local creativity to global recognition

Returning for its third edition from Sept. 18 to Oct. 5 at Senayan City, this year’s illustration fair offers a vibrant lineup of artists that highlights the rise of a uniquely Indonesian visual arts culture.

Sylviana Hamdani
Contributor/Jakarta
Thu, September 11, 2025

Creative brains: Sunny Gho (second left, back row), cofounder and director of Jakarta Illustration Fair (JICAF) 2025, along with the fair’s head of business development Lee Soyong (second right, front row) and creative director Yoga Pratama (third left, back row), poses with fellow organizers and artists featured in JICAF 2025, including Wickana Laksmi Dewi (center, front row), during a press conference on Aug. 27, 2025, at Artotel Thamrin in Menteng, Central Jakarta. Creative brains: Sunny Gho (second left, back row), cofounder and director of Jakarta Illustration Fair (JICAF) 2025, along with the fair’s head of business development Lee Soyong (second right, front row) and creative director Yoga Pratama (third left, back row), poses with fellow organizers and artists featured in JICAF 2025, including Wickana Laksmi Dewi (center, front row), during a press conference on Aug. 27, 2025, at Artotel Thamrin in Menteng, Central Jakarta. (JICAF/-)

Indonesian illustrators are stepping onto the global stage, their works crossing borders and languages with ease.

Ardhira Putra’s dazzling animation lit up Sphere at The Venetian Resort during the recent Adobe Summit 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ario Anindito has penned stories for both Marvel and DC Comics. From Bandung, West Java, Wickana Laksmi Dewi has designed official screen print posters for the Netflix series Wednesday.

These international successes highlight the country’s extraordinary talent while at the same time, thousands of illustrators are still struggling for visibility and a market in an industry that is as exhilarating as it is demanding.

To give more artists a platform and encourage cross-industry collaborations, a group of illustrators and enthusiasts founded in 2023 the Jakarta Illustration & Creative Arts Fair (JICAF), or Jakarta Illustration Fair for short.

Now in its third edition, JICAF returns to The Space at Senayan City in Central Jakarta from Sept. 18 to Oct. 5. Under the theme “New Heights”, it will feature a vibrant lineup of artists, programs and collaborations celebrating the rise of Indonesian visual arts.

“Basically, we combine an exhibition with a retail experience for illustrations and other visual arts such as animation, motion graphics and toys,” Sunny Gho, cofounder and fair director of JICAF 2025, told a press conference on Aug. 27 at Artotel Thamrin in Menteng.

Curated with care

