A life in pink: Exploring Barbie’s world in Jakarta

Jakarta welcomes the World of Barbie, an immersive exhibition where visitors can trace the doll’s 65-year journey, from her modest 1962 Dreamhouse to her interstellar adventures, while stepping into life-sized sets that blend nostalgia, play and imagination.

Sylviana Hamdani (Contributor)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, September 18, 2025

Dreamhouse detail: A look at the patio area from Barbie’s life-sized Dreamhouse, part of the World of Barbie exhibition running from Sept. 9 to Oct. 26, 2025, at Agora Mall in Central Jakarta. (worldofbarbiejakarta.com) Dreamhouse detail: A look at the patio area from Barbie’s life-sized Dreamhouse, part of the World of Barbie exhibition running from Sept. 9 to Oct. 26, 2025, at Agora Mall in Central Jakarta. (worldofbarbiejakarta.com) (worldofbarbiejakarta.com/-)

A

nyone who grew up with Barbie remembers the magic of dressing the dolls, rearranging the Dreamhouse furniture and imagining stepping into her world. That childhood fantasy has now come to life with the opening of the World of Barbie exhibition in Jakarta.

After successful United States runs in California and Texas, Indonesia marks the exhibition’s very first stop in Asia.

“We’re proud that Indonesia is the first country in Asia to host an event of this scale for a brand as iconic as Barbie,” said Faqih Mulyawan, CEO of GOLDLive Indonesia, on Sept 9, during an opening day interview.

Organized by GOLDLive Indonesia in collaboration with GandemPro and Mattel Inc., the exhibition is being held at Agora Mall in Central Jakarta.

Essential milestones

Spanning 232 square meters on the mall’s L2 level, the exhibition is staged like a film set, with ten themed rooms bringing Barbie’s story to life. At its center, a life-sized camper van seems to invite visitors on an adventure. The entire space is awash in Barbie Pink, casting a playful glow, while an upbeat soundtrack reverberates through the halls.

The first stop, the Museum of Barbie, traces the history of the world’s most famous doll. At the entrance stands the original 1959 Barbie, dressed in her black-and-white striped swimsuit, displayed beneath a portrait of her creator, Ruth Handler.

