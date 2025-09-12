Heri Dono, the beloved wizard of contemporary art

Blending mythology, politics and boundless imagination, the artist’s fantastical creation continues to challenge hegemonic powers with its vision of a borderless future.

A fter participating in no fewer than 42 biennales across the globe, Heri Dono is without doubt one of the most recognized, prolific and celebrated artists in the contemporary art world.

While his comical, often surreal, yet courageously political works have left their mark internationally, it is his monumental creation Voyage-Trokomod that stands out as an unforgettable artistic vision: one that illuminates the idea of a borderless world and continues to resonate a decade since its premiere.

Unveiled at the Venice Biennale Arte 2015, Heri represented the country in the Indonesia Pavilion produced by Restu Imansari Kusumaningrum. His mixed media installation harmonized seamlessly with the vision of legendary curator Okwui Enwezor, who titled the 56th biennale “All the World’s Futures”.

“An artist must play a role in establishing the world constellation,” says Heri, for whom that constellation is a world without borders, a world with no space for hegemonic powers.

Through his art, he speaks up and speaks out, likening himself to Semar, the principal clown character in Javanese mythology, a demigod who audaciously dares to challenge the gods. In his typical joking manner, Heri once said, “I am Semar,” before adding, “in my previous life I was a dinosaur”.

Fantastical beast: Heri Dono stands next to his creation ‘Voyage-Trokomod’ in a photograph by Fendi Siregar published in ‘Jurnal Seni Rupa Galeri’ (Fine arts gallery journal) Vol. 2, No. 1. (Courtesy of Mirah M) (Mirah M./-)

The biennale 10 years ago was not his first encounter with Venice’s prestigious visual arts fair.