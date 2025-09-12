TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning
Purbaya’s thankless task
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning
Purbaya’s thankless task
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Heri Dono, the beloved wizard of contemporary art

Blending mythology, politics and boundless imagination, the artist’s fantastical creation continues to challenge hegemonic powers with its vision of a borderless future.

Carla Bianpoen (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Fri, September 12, 2025 Published on Sep. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-09-11T15:27:35+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
'Flying Angels’ (1996) by Heri Dono, fiberglass, fabric, bamboo, acrylic paint, electronic and mechanical devices, cable, automatic timer, 100 x 60 cm (Courtesy of Heri Dono) 'Flying Angels’ (1996) by Heri Dono, fiberglass, fabric, bamboo, acrylic paint, electronic and mechanical devices, cable, automatic timer, 100 x 60 cm (Courtesy of Heri Dono) ( Heri Dono/-)

A

fter participating in no fewer than 42 biennales across the globe, Heri Dono is without doubt one of the most recognized, prolific and celebrated artists in the contemporary art world.

While his comical, often surreal, yet courageously political works have left their mark internationally, it is his monumental creation Voyage-Trokomod that stands out as an unforgettable artistic vision: one that illuminates the idea of a borderless world and continues to resonate a decade since its premiere.

Unveiled at the Venice Biennale Arte 2015, Heri represented the country in the Indonesia Pavilion produced by Restu Imansari Kusumaningrum. His mixed media installation harmonized seamlessly with the vision of legendary curator Okwui Enwezor, who titled the 56th biennale “All the World’s Futures”.

.

From The Weekender

Turning Jakarta’s overlooked sidewalks into common ground

In a city built for cars, sidewalks often feel like an afterthought. But revitalized stretches in Jakarta are proving that these in-between spaces have the power to shape not just how we move, but how we connect and belong.

Read on The Weekender

“An artist must play a role in establishing the world constellation,” says Heri, for whom that constellation is a world without borders, a world with no space for hegemonic powers.

Through his art, he speaks up and speaks out, likening himself to Semar, the principal clown character in Javanese mythology, a demigod who audaciously dares to challenge the gods. In his typical joking manner, Heri once said, “I am Semar,” before adding, “in my previous life I was a dinosaur”.

Fantastical beast: Heri Dono stands next to his creation ‘Voyage-Trokomod’ in a photograph by Fendi Siregar published in ‘Jurnal Seni Rupa Galeri’ (Fine arts gallery journal) Vol. 2, No. 1. (Courtesy of Mirah M)
Fantastical beast: Heri Dono stands next to his creation ‘Voyage-Trokomod’ in a photograph by Fendi Siregar published in ‘Jurnal Seni Rupa Galeri’ (Fine arts gallery journal) Vol. 2, No. 1. (Courtesy of Mirah M) (Mirah M./-)

The biennale 10 years ago was not his first encounter with Venice’s prestigious visual arts fair.

Popular

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade

Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Related Articles

Deadly Nepal protests reflect Gen Z activism across Asia

UNDP’s Ferrer Olivella meets Sugiono, starts term in Indonesia

‘80 Tahun Keberagaman’: Indonesia’s unity in diversity through the lens

Evi Tampakatu: Building peace from a ‘dangerous’ Poso hamlet

'Sunting' exhibit on Indonesian women: Tribute or tokenism?

Related Article

Deadly Nepal protests reflect Gen Z activism across Asia

UNDP’s Ferrer Olivella meets Sugiono, starts term in Indonesia

‘80 Tahun Keberagaman’: Indonesia’s unity in diversity through the lens

Evi Tampakatu: Building peace from a ‘dangerous’ Poso hamlet

'Sunting' exhibit on Indonesian women: Tribute or tokenism?

Popular

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade

Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

More in Culture

 View more
Site plan The Gramercy. ©The Gramercy.
Culture

The Gramercy Phase 2 fulfil demands of modern and refined lifestyle
'Flying Angels’ (1996) by Heri Dono, fiberglass, fabric, bamboo, acrylic paint, electronic and mechanical devices, cable, automatic timer, 100 x 60 cm (Courtesy of Heri Dono)
Art & Culture

Heri Dono, the beloved wizard of contemporary art
This NASA photo obtained July 25, 2021 shows NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter (right) captured by Mars Perseverance rover using its Left Mastcam-Z Camera, composed of a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast, on June 15, 2021. NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter has made its final flight after sustaining damage to “one or more“ of its rotor blades, the US space agency said on Jan. 25, 2024. The mini-aircraft made history by achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet on April 19, 2021, and the last of its 72 flights took place on January 18, a statement said.
Science & Tech

Speckled Martian rocks 'clearest sign' yet of ancient life

Highlight
A clerk poses with rupiah banknotes at a money changer in Jakarta on May 2, 2024.
Economy

Moody’s flags fiscal risks after shift in finance chief
Newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa waves to journalists following his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2025.
Editorial

Purbaya’s thankless task
Demonstrators hold portraits of Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old “ojol“ (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was run over by a police armored vehicle, during a protest in front of the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on Aug. 30, 2025. Indonesia was rocked by protests in major cities on Aug. 29 after footage spread of Affan being run over by a police tactical vehicle in earlier rallies against low wages and financial perks for lawmakers.
Politics

President vows to investigate violence during protests: Interfaith group

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Ethanol import easing leaves bitter taste for sugarcane farmers
Archipelago

Police investigate explosion in South Tangerang that injured seven
Archipelago

Batam prosecutors seek one year for activist in Satpol PP defamation case
Regulations

Govt grants 25% local content boost for building local factories
Regulations

Govt seizes part of nickel site in Weda Bay over forest violations

Companies

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Economy

Moody’s flags fiscal risks after shift in finance chief
Companies

Hyundai battery plant start-up delayed by months following US raid, CEO says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Heri Dono, the beloved wizard of contemporary art

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.