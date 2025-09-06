Art & Bali 2025: Terra Nexus presents convergence of contemporaneous creativity

Under the fair's broader theme of “Bridging Dichotomies”, Terra Nexus encourages viewers to engage with diverse perspectives on the current state of the world and perhaps imagine a better future through a blend of diverse mediums and genres.

W hen thinking of paradise, art might be the first to come to mind, less so commerce and financial gain. Yet both are possible at Nuanu Creative City, a 44-hectare tourist attraction in Tabanan, Bali, its paradisiacal setting only adding to the luster.

Nuanu is introducing Art & Bali 2025, said to be the first international art fair on the paradise isle. Under the umbrella theme “Bridging Dichotomies”, it invites visitors to experience different ways of seeing through the creative works of artists, some of who are exhibiting at an art fair for the first time.

From Sept. 12 to 14 at Labyrinth Art Gallery, the fair will feature works from 18 galleries, including Art Agenda and Santrian, as well as other local and international galleries.

From The Weekender From circuit to wrist: Richard Mille’s homage to the 2025 Le Mans Classic Spotlighting an enduring legacy on and off the track, Richard Mille’s RM 30-01 Le Mans Classic is a love letter to motorsport history and the engineering feats that made it possible. Read on The Weekender

Within is Terra Nexus, an exhibition of works by 33 new media artists presented by Mona Liem, an Indonesian curator based in Switzerland known for showcasing artists who work beyond the boundaries of conventional media. She particularly highlights artists who connect tradition with the everyday, their works allowing sociopolitical issues to shine through and paving the way for contemporary creations that imagine new futures for land, life and the environment.

The inclusion of both emerging and established artists in Terra Nexus reinforces the idea that change, including through new media, is not a rupture but a continuity of basic artistic principles, reframed for the contemporary time.

While all participating artists draw on backgrounds rich in fact and imagination, some stand out for the way they bridge the past, the present and an imagined future, offering glimpses of alternative utopias.

Japanese artist Iroha Ozaki, for example, uses pigment made from human remains on linen and panel, producing work that resonates with history while offering a speculative vision.