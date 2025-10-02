From Bali to beyond: Padma Hotels celebrate 35 years of legacy in Indonesian hospitality

P adma Hotels celebrates its 35th anniversary, marking three and a half decades of excellence in delivering heartfelt Indonesian hospitality across diverse destinations from the iconic beachfront of Legian to the dynamic urban hub of Karawang.

What began in 1990 with the opening of its humble resort in Legian has grown into a distinguished collection of five unique properties: Padma Resort Legian, Padma Resort Ubud, Padma Hotel Bandung, Padma Hotel Semarang and Resinda Hotel Karawang. Each carries its own story, contributing to the brand’s legacy as one of the nation’s most trusted names in hospitality.

Established in 1990, Padma Resort Legian started with just one swimming pool and a handful of guest rooms. Today, it has flourished into a 437-room beachfront resort featuring five swimming pools, expansive tropical gardens and distinctive artworks that celebrate Balinese culture and folklore.

When Padma Hotel Bandung first opened in 1994, the property perched on the serene slopes of Ciumbuleuit Hill offered an intimate retreat with just 51 rooms. Since receiving its current name in 2009, it has since grown into a premier urban resort with 124 rooms, a heated infinity pool, an Indonesian specialty restaurant, curated cultural programs and the exclusive Adventure Park. With an extensive transformation project currently underway, the hotel is poised to further elevate its hallmark of Sundanese hospitality.

Opening its doors in 2016, Padma Resort Ubud distinguished itself as a premier wellness retreat, offering 149 rooms and its signature 89-meter heated salt-chlorinated infinity pool. Today, it has matured into a holistic sanctuary, adding jungle trekking, specialty yoga programs, cycling trails, animal garden and immersive agroforestry garden as one of the world’s leading wellness destinations.

In the fast-growing industrial hub of Karawang, Resinda Hotel Karawang was envisioned in 2016 as a business-oriented hotel with modest dining facilities. Now, it is a destination in its own right with 236 spacious rooms and suites, an expansive lagoon-inspired pool, a traditional Japanese bathhouse (sento), a multi-cultural dining destination, a stylish ballroom and the family-friendly Resinda Oasis Park.

Padma Hotel Semarang’s opening in 2022 introduced a new standard of modern luxury to Central Java’s capital, debuting the city’s first pool-access rooms, a warm salt-chlorinated pool and the largest hotel ballroom in Central Java. In just three years, it has flourished into a cultural and lifestyle centerpiece with the addition of a full waterpark and successful hosting of multiple events with over 2,000 attendees.

Throughout its 35-year journey, Padma Hotels has remained at the forefront of Indonesian hospitality, continually introducing facilities and experiences that go beyond accommodation.

From award-winning dining concepts and curated wellness programs to signature events like the Padma Run, the Padma Resident membership program and the Padma Hotels App, the brand has been consistently recognized for excellence with repeated listings among Indonesia’s top hotels in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, Exquisite Awards, Honeycombers Awards and Booking.com Guest Review Awards.

With plans for more innovative offerings and cultural collaborations, Padma Hotels remains committed to shaping the future of hospitality in Indonesia and beyond.

For more information about Padma Hotels and to explore each property’s latest offerings, please visit PadmaHotels.com