Beyond the Lens, Between the Lines spotlights how photography, writing, can inspire change

The Jakarta Post's archive editor and specialist Okky Ardya (right) speaks on Tuesday, as the Post's journalist Dio Suhenda (center) and master of ceremony Ari Sanjaya (left) look on, during the “Beyond the Lens, Between the Lines“ public discussion, supported by ASTRA Awarding Journalist, at JPLive! Space in The Jakarta Post Building in Jakarta.

A stra collaborated with JPLive! Space to present Beyond the Lens, Between the Lines, a discussion forum featuring a behind-the-scenes look into impactful storytelling in a digital age beset by fleeting attention.

Held at JPLive! Space on Sept. 30, the event is part of a series of activities surrounding Lomba Foto Astra (LFA) and Anugerah Pewarta Astra (APA), Astra’s annual photography and writing competitions, open to both the general public and journalists. LFA seeks to showcase objects or activities that highlight positive community involvement, while APA spotlights Astra’s contributions in village development across the archipelago.

The discussion, hosted by Ari Sanjaya, featured The Jakarta Post’s archive editor and specialist Okky Ardya and senior writer Dio Suhenda who delved into how images and stories can both inform and inspire readers around the world.

Okky explained how photography as a form of visual journalism is more than aesthetics, but rather a medium for advocacy. She agreed that while technique and gear is important, the right subject matter and opportunity can illustrate the message more effectively without the need for a lengthy text or caption.

When it comes to writing a compelling story, Dio spoke at length on the importance of research and data, but at the same time also putting an emphasis on finding a unique angle or point of view. In addition, he noted that an inspiring narrative is built on a balance between storytelling and facts, while the article itself should ideally spotlight possible solutions instead of focusing on just the problems.

Concluding their discussion, both Okky and Dio noted that regardless of the medium, both photography and writing is a skill that should be sharpened by practice, which could be done by entering competitions such as LFA and APA.

For more information about Lomba Foto Astra and Anugerah Pewarta Astra, visit the dedicated site here.