ISF 2025 spotlights sustainable investment for a sustainable future

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, October 11, 2025 Published on Oct. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-10-11T09:12:09+07:00

(Courtesy of Kadin Indonesia) (Courtesy of Kadin Indonesia)

T

he Indonesia International Sustainability Forum (ISF) 2025 officially opened on Friday, serving as a collaborative, cross-sectoral forum to encourage sustainable investment and accelerate the transformation towards a green economy.

Held at the Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC) from Oct. 10 to 11, the event was organized by the Coordinating Ministry for Infrastructure and Regional Development, the Ministry of Investment and Downstream Industry/Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Indonesia).

Taking the theme of "Investing for a Resilient, Sustainable, and Prosperous World," ISF 2025 includes plenary sessions, thematic discussions and high-level dialogues, as well as exhibitions and science corners showcasing sustainable research innovations from leading Indonesian universities such as the University of Indonesia (UI), Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), Bogor Agricultural University (IPB), Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS) and Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

ISF 2025 features 62 speakers, consisting of 25 national speakers and 37 international speakers, including leaders of global companies, multilateral institutions and world leaders in the field of sustainability.

Over 10,000 participants, from Indonesia and abroad, participated in the two-day event, including representatives from the government, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), business players, academics, global investors, financial institutions and international organizations. The High-Level CEO Dialogue, facilitated by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), was attended by more than 30 global CEOs from various industrial, energy and financial sectors.

The opening of ISF 2025 was officiated by the Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Investment and Downstream Development Minister/Head of the BKPM Rosan P. Roeslani, and Kadin Indonesia Chairman Anindya Novyan Bakrie.

In his remarks, Agus emphasized that sustainability issues can no longer be viewed as a burden or obligation for businesses, but rather as a central pillar for Indonesia's long-term growth.

"Sustainability is not just about protecting the environment, but also about how we grow, how our economy can be faster, more efficient and cleaner all at once. A sustainable economy is one that drives progress without depleting the resources that sustain it. In this sense, sustainability is both a moral calling and an economic strategy," he said

Meanwhile, Anindya emphasized the importance of synergy between the business world and the government in realizing an inclusive and competitive green economy.

"To achieve Net Zero, Indonesia has an investment opportunity worth US$3.8 trillion, approximately 4 percent of the nation's cumulative GDP from 2025 to 2050. […] The Indonesian private sector must be at the forefront of four key areas: accelerating the climate transition through innovation and investment, mobilizing green financing, harnessing the enormous potential of the national carbon market and building skills and talent for future industries. This is not just a vision, but a concrete roadmap to Indonesia's green economy. What's crucial now is how we execute it concretely and collaboratively," he concluded.

