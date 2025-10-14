TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
PINTU Incubator, Lakon Indonesia showcase cross-cultural fashion at Première Classe Paris

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 14, 2025

(Courtesy of PINTU Indonesian-French Fashion Incubator) (Courtesy of PINTU Indonesian-French Fashion Incubator)

L

akon Indonesia, through its international initiative PINTU Incubator, recently presented a collaborative capsule collection at Première Classe Paris, one of the world’s most influential fashion trade shows.

The appearance marks a significant step in introducing the richness of Indonesian textile heritage to the global stage while strengthening cross-cultural dialogue between Indonesia and France.

Founded by Lakon Indonesia, JF3 Fashion Festival and the French Embassy in Indonesia through the Institut Français d’Indonesie, PINTU Incubator was established to support young Indonesian talent in growing and connecting with the international market. The initiative provides mentorship programs, industry access and global exposure, enabling Indonesian creativity to thrive in a contemporary and professional context.

“PINTU Incubator was born out of the belief that Indonesia’s cultural heritage should not only be preserved but also given the space to transform and compete on an international level. Première Classe gives us the opportunity to demonstrate that creations from Indonesia possess quality craftsmanship, market relevance and global competitiveness,” said Thresia Mareta, founder of Lakon Indonesia and co-initiator of PINTU Incubator.

This year, PINTU showcases the outcomes of its residency program, convening international designers with local Indonesian artisans to create fashion lines ready to meet international buyers.

Priscille Berthaud, a graduate of École Duperré Paris, collaborated with weavers in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, to translate traditional weaving structures into elegant silhouettes with architectural touches.

Meanwhile, Kozue Sullerot, a designer from Enamoma (École Nationale de Mode et Matière – PSL Paris), worked with batik artisans in Tegal, Central Java, to introduce new motifs and techniques that brought fresh energy to the batik tradition.

In addition, two curated local brands, Denim It Up and Lil Public, were brought to the showcase in Paris. Both have undergone an intensive development process over approximately seven months, including mentoring, business guidance and collection preparation to ensure they are ready to compete in the global market.

As in previous years, this year’s PINTU Incubator brought in experts from various sectors of the fashion industry to serve as mentors for its participants. Among them is Alain Soreil, the director at École Duperré Paris who recently signed a memorandum of understanding with PINTU to strengthen educational collaboration and designer exchange programs.

“Collaboration with PINTU is an important step in expanding the reach of fashion education. Through this partnership, Indonesian designers gain access to international perspectives, while we in France also learn from the richness of Indonesian textile traditions. It is a mutually enriching exchange,” he said.

Supported by the Creative Economy Ministry and the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Agency, the presence of Denim It Up and Lil Public at Première Classe Paris underscores PINTU’s commitment to fostering cross-cultural collaborations and elevating the potential of promising Indonesian brands onto the international stage, deepening cultural and economic ties between Indonesia and France.

The initiative has gained recognition from various French institutions as well as international buyers due to its quality execution and unique positioning. By focusing on artisans and designers, each collaboration holds not only artistic value, but also commercial sustainability.

For more info, visit pintuincubator.co.id

