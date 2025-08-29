TheJakartaPost

Indonesia heads to BRICS+ Fashion Summit and Front Row Paris

Indonesian designers and industry representatives are heading to two major events this week and next to spread the country’s wealth of traditional textiles and modern creativity to global fashion enthusiasts.

Sylviana Hamdani (The Jakarta Post)
Contributor/Jakarta
Fri, August 29, 2025

Runway ready: Models present pieces by seven Indonesian designers at Bungarampai Restaurant in Central Jakarta on Aug. 13, 2025, during a press conference organized by the Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC) ahead of this year’s Front Row Paris on Sept. 6. Runway ready: Models present pieces by seven Indonesian designers at Bungarampai Restaurant in Central Jakarta on Aug. 13, 2025, during a press conference organized by the Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC) ahead of this year’s Front Row Paris on Sept. 6. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

T

he local fashion industry is steadily stepping into the global spotlight, building new connections and expanding its influence on multiple fronts, including at the prestigious BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow from Aug. 28 to 30, where an Indonesian delegation will be taking part for the first time.

The three-day fashion summit is one of the world’s largest platforms for emerging markets, bringing together designers, educators and industry leaders from across the globe. Hosted at the Zaryadye Concert Hall, this year’s edition will welcome delegates from around 60 countries across activities including fashion shows and exhibitions, cultural showcases, master classes and a business forum.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to join this event,” Ali Charisma, advisory board member of the Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC), told a press conference on Aug. 13 at Bungarampai Restaurant in Menteng, Central Jakarta.

“We’ll be connected to countries like Brazil, India, China, South Africa and many others from around the world,” said Ali, who has attended the summit every year since its inaugural 2022 edition at the invitation of the Russian Fashion Council.

“In past years, I was the only one invited,” he said. “But as relations between Indonesia and Russia strengthen, the Russian Fashion Council has decided to invite more Indonesian fashion stakeholders. This time, there will be four of us at the event.”

Fashion talks

Joining Ali at the third BRICS+ Fashion Summit are senior fashion designer and lecturer Taruna K. Kusmayadi, Indonesian Textile Association (API) vice chairman Liliek Setiawan and Rizal Tanzil Rakhman, government relations and sustainability executive at PT Pan Brothers, one of Indonesia’s largest garment manufacturers.

