Universitas Terbuka’s 7th Open Society Conference highlights limitless digital conference

U niversitas Terbuka (UT), through its Faculty of Law, Social and Political Sciences (FHISIP), successfully hosted the 7th Open Society Conference (OSC) with the theme "Collaborative Digital Transformation for Social Inclusion: Innovations, Equity and Global Lessons."

Organized by Universitas Terbuka in collaboration with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and Mulawarman University as co-hosts, the 7th OSC was held on Oct. 14 in a hybrid session at the Universitas Terbuka Convention Center (UTCC). The annual conference serves as a global forum for academics, researchers and practitioners to discuss strategies and lessons learned regarding socially just digital innovation.

This year, the committee received 132 abstracts and 113 full papers from various national and international institutions. Of these, 104 articles came from Indonesia, while the remainder came from Spain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Taiwan, Malaysia, Ireland and India.

A total of 113 presenters participated in the conference, with 13 from co-host Mulawarman University, 30 from Universitas Terbuka and 70 from external institutions. Participants came from leading universities such as Airlangga University, Padjadjaran University, Hasanuddin University, Brawijaya University, Jenderal Soedirman University, Merdeka University Malang, Marsekal Suryadarma Aerospace University (UNSURYA), UIN Raden Intan Lampung, UIN Sayyid Ali Rahmatullah Tulungagung, Jambi University and Multimedia Nusantara University, as well as from the industrial sector such as PT PLN Energi Primer Indonesia.

The 7th OSC featured Dr. H. Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, B.B.A., M.B.A. as the keynote speaker, along with academic panelists including Prof. Dawn Mannay from Cardiff University (UK), Prof. Dr. Liu, Day-Yang from the National Taiwan University of Science & Technology, Prof. Dr. Darmanto, M.Ed. from Universitas Terbuka, Hanna Keraf, founder of Du Anyam and Dr. Nik Norliati Fitri Md Nor, Ph.D. from Universiti Sains Malaysia.

Through the international scientific forum, Universitas Terbuka continues to demonstrate its commitment to strengthening global collaboration and expanding access to education and research oriented towards social inclusion. The OSC is a clear demonstration of UT's role as a pioneer of open higher education, bridging science, technology and social justice at the national and global levels.