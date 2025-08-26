TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
People power in Pati
Textile industry, govt at odds over rising yarn imports
Clash breaks out in protest against salary hike for lawmakers

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
People power in Pati
Textile industry, govt at odds over rising yarn imports
Clash breaks out in protest against salary hike for lawmakers

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The vicious cycle of China’s demographics

The root problem is the relatively small number of jobs in China that provide a comfortable middle-class lifestyle, and the large number of workers vying for them

Nancy Qian (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Shanghai, China
Tue, August 26, 2025 Published on Aug. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-08-25T14:59:49+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This photo taken on June 14, 2023, shows university graduates and youths attending a job fair in Yibin, in China's southwestern Sichuan province. This photo taken on June 14, 2023, shows university graduates and youths attending a job fair in Yibin, in China's southwestern Sichuan province. (AFP/CNS)

D

uring the summer, one would expect mothers of rising sixth-graders to try to make whatever time they get to spend with their children as fun and relaxing as possible. Unfortunately, this is not the case in China, where mothers of rising middle-schoolers, and the children themselves, must wear themselves out in the summer months preparing for the coming academic year.

This is not an optional practice preoccupying only the most ambitious Chinese. It is a burden for almost all families because only the top half of all middle-school graduates are admitted to an academic high school, ensuring eligibility for university. Intense competition filters all the way down to elementary-school students. Teachers and schools are under pressure to deliver high rates of admission to academic high schools. To maximize the chances of success on an exam that will not take place until the ninth grade, many schools give incoming sixth-graders’ families course materials for the entire middle-school curriculum to work through over the summer.

The burden of teaching and cajoling the children to sit and study for hours each day falls disproportionately on mothers, many of whom may already have a demanding job. Chinese fathers traditionally contribute little to childcare, and the material is too difficult for most grandparents or other childcare providers. Many mothers even take online courses, recommended by their child’s school, to learn how to teach it. Regardless of whether a mother is a CEO or a grocer who already works 60-hour weeks, she is likely to spend her summer nights toiling away at middle-school geometry.

Little wonder that Chinese fertility rates have reached record lows, one child per woman in 2023, or that a growing share of young women do not want to become mothers. In one popular online survey, more than 60 percent of (mostly female) respondents, aged 18-35, said they do not want to be parents, citing the high costs of raising children, doubts about their children’s future economic prospects and the physical pain of childbirth.

These negative attitudes toward childbirth can translate into macroeconomic problems, because low fertility rates reduce the population share of working-age people. When this happened in Japan, its economy stagnated for at least a generation.

Not surprisingly then, Chinese policymakers are using every available policy tool to boost enthusiasm for parenthood among prospective mothers. Physical pain is the most straightforward problem to address. Epidural anesthesia is considered by medical professionals to be the most effective form of labor pain relief. Currently, it is only used in 30 percent of deliveries in China, compared with around 67 percent in the United States and Canada and 82 percent in France. To reduce the fear of childbirth among women, China’s National Health Commission has announced that all hospitals with more than 500 beds must offer epidurals by the end of this year, and hospitals with more than 100 beds must do so by 2027.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But not every concern of prospective mothers has an obvious remedy. The high costs of child-rearing and the lack of economic opportunities for those children when they grow up are particularly difficult problems to solve. Some 72 percent of respondents in the aforementioned survey believe that a household must earn between US$4,000 and $7,000 per month to be able to afford one child. But median household disposable income in 2024 amounted to just $572 per month in urban areas and just $228 in rural areas.

Popular

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
People power in Pati

People power in Pati

Related Articles

AI will replace most humans, but then what?

China to show off massive troops, high-tech weapons at WW2 parade

Housing for whom?

Deindustrialization anomaly and the fall of the working class

Emerging economies must get rich before they get old

Related Article

AI will replace most humans, but then what?

China to show off massive troops, high-tech weapons at WW2 parade

Housing for whom?

Deindustrialization anomaly and the fall of the working class

Emerging economies must get rich before they get old

Popular

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
People power in Pati

People power in Pati

More in Opinion

 View more
The SeaShark 800 sea drone, developed by Thunder Tiger company, demonstrates its capabilities on June 17 during an event held by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), at Suao Harbour, in Yilan, Taiwan.
Academia

Defense tech revolution redefines future battlefield
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 28, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center, in white shirt) watching the test of a new anti-aircraft guided weapon system organized by the Academy of National Defense Science at an undisclosed location.
Academia

From trinity to today: Turning the page on nuclear testing

Attendants at a gas station owned by state-owned energy holding company Pertamina serve customers in Semarang, Central Java, on Feb. 27, 2025.
Academia

The geopolitical realities of renewable energy

Highlight
Police move forward as they dodge rocks thrown by protesters during a demonstration demanding the dissolution of the House of Representatives on a street in front of the House complex in Jakarta on August 25, 2025.
Politics

Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries
An election staffer counts ballots at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. More than 200 million people voted to choose dozens of governors, mayors and regents in the simultaneous regional elections.
Editorial

Direct elections safe, for now
Sworn in: A screenshot shows President Prabowo Subianto (left, facing camera) during an inauguration ceremony to appoint ambassadors and senior officials, including the first heads of the newly created Northern Java Coastal Authority and Mineral Industry Agency, at the State Palace in Jakarta on Aug. 25, 2025.
Regulations

New agency to assert state control over minerals vital for defense

The Latest

 View more
Europe

UK migrant arrivals on small boats reach new record
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Kajiki kills 3 in Vietnam, floods Hanoi streets
Academia

Defense tech revolution redefines future battlefield
Europe

French PM's job on line with call for confidence vote
Academia

From trinity to today: Turning the page on nuclear testing

Americas

"May be we like a dictator,": Trump

Art & Culture

‘The Gaza Monologues’ bring Palestinian stories to Literature and Ideas Festival
Regulations

Trump threatens more tariffs for countries with digital taxes
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The vicious cycle of China’s demographics

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.