TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests
Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests
Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia needs a new approach to fighting inequality

Unless adequate measures are taken to address the problem, people will again take to the streets demanding bold changes in the government’s policies. 

Sirojuddin Arif (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, September 9, 2025 Published on Sep. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-09-08T13:15:43+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Job seekers undergo a height test to apply for company security guard positions at JobFest 2025 on Aug. 19, 2025, at the Jakarta International Velodrome. Job seekers undergo a height test to apply for company security guard positions at JobFest 2025 on Aug. 19, 2025, at the Jakarta International Velodrome. (Antara/Muhammad Rizky Febriansyah)

A

fter massive protests against the controversial revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in March, President Prabowo Subianto’s administration faced another wave of mass demonstrations last week. Economic disparities between the elites and the people, among other issues, became a salient concern. Unless adequate measures are taken to address the problem, people will again take to the streets demanding bold changes in the government’s policies. 

It started with a local protest in Pati regency, Central Java, in mid August. Amid the deteriorating economy, the regent’s decision to raise the property tax faced fierce resistance from the residents. The protest spread to Jakarta as people from other regions raised the same concerns. News about the increased housing allowances for members of the legislature further deepened people’s dissatisfaction with the current situation and led them to the streets.

Demonstrations escalated and became a nationwide protest after the death of ojol (online motorcycle transportation driver) Affan Kurniawan, who was hit by a police vehicle on Aug. 28 in Jakarta. In many places, riots broke out and caused serious damage to public offices, especially local legislature buildings and police stations. In Jakarta, people even looted the house of some members of the legislature and the Finance Minister.

President Prabowo’s and the legislature’s immediate responses to the protest did not necessarily calm the people. While the demonstrations indeed stopped last week, people issued the widely shared 17+8 People’s Demands, which, among other things, demand improvements in economic policies. The President’s and the legislature’s responses only partially addressed the problem, not its root causes. Economic disparities, which led the people onto the streets, and were explicitly articulated in the protest, have not been explicitly addressed in the government’s responses. 

On several occasions, Prabowo has acknowledged that inequality remains a problem for Indonesia. A few months ago, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2025, he stated that while Indonesia enjoyed steady growth of over 5 percent per year in the last several years, there was no trickle-down effect on society. “The wealth remains concentrated in the top 1 percent. And this is not the formula for success”. Yet, no single word about inequality has been stated by President Prabowo recently. 

To some extent, inequality has been mentioned as one of the government’s priorities since former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s era. Jokowi launched the Economic Equity Policy, which relied on three pillars: agrarian reforms, economic opportunities and human development (vocational education and training). The government also enhanced the country’s social protection policies as part of its efforts to defeat poverty and reduce inequality. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), Indonesia’s Gini Index, which measures economic inequality, declined under Jokowi’s administration. The Gini coefficient dropped from 0.41 in September 2010 to 0.389 in March 2018 and 0.375 in March 2025. Yet, the nationwide mass protests voicing widespread economic grievances emerging after these statistics suggest a serious problem with this number. 

Popular

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response

Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Related Articles

Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows

Thai tycoon takes office as Prime Minister

Starmer shakes up top team after deputy Rayner quits

Cheap methamphetamine is fueling Thailand’s addiction crisis

The lure of martial law

Related Article

Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows

Thai tycoon takes office as Prime Minister

Starmer shakes up top team after deputy Rayner quits

Cheap methamphetamine is fueling Thailand’s addiction crisis

The lure of martial law

Popular

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response

Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

More in Opinion

 View more
This photograph taken on January 13 in Toulouse shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence created by Elon Musk.
Academia

AI must not ignore human rights
President Prabowo Subianto (left front row) stands next to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President China Xi Jinping during a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Sept. 3, 2025.
Academia

The dynamics of parades and power projection by China, and the US
The National Monument (Monas) is seen amid the haze caused by air pollution in Jakarta on Aug, 16, 2023.
Academia

Racing for air: Why clean skies are Indonesia’s next big test

Highlight
Newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa sings the national anthem during the handover ceremony from his predecessor Sri Mulyani Indrawati at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta on September 9, 2025.
Economy

New finance chief Purbaya vows to create 'optimal' fiscal policy
Chinese President Xi Jinping greets visiting President Prabowo Subianto (right) at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2024.
Editorial

A gentle reminder to Prabowo
Former finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati takes a selfie with journalists following a handover ceremony at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta, September 9, 2025.
Politics

‘Please respect my privacy’: Sri Mulyani bids farewell as finance minister

The Latest

 View more
Sports

A landmark leap for Asian golf with pioneering routes into the Masters, The Open

Regulations

Import policy shift, quota cap squeeze fuel supplies at BP, Shell
Archipelago

Four dead, dozens injured in Bogor mosque collapse
Politics

Defense Minister Sjafrie appointed acting coordinating security minister
Companies

Seven workers trapped after landslide at Freeport’s Grasberg mine
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia should have led SE Asia submarine diplomacy
Economy

The effectiveness of special economic zones in driving economic growth
Table Setting

Not just another Italian spot: Mozzeria Café in SCBD
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia needs a new approach to fighting inequality

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.