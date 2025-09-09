TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests
Bali officials condemned for racist statement about protesters
People need dreams

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests
Bali officials condemned for racist statement about protesters
People need dreams

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

In a major reshuffle, President Prabowo Subianto replaces Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, ending her run as one of the nation’s most-tenured finance chiefs.

Dio Suhenda and Deni Ghifari (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, September 9, 2025 Published on Sep. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-09-08T21:27:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati delivers her speech on Feb. 11 during the Mandiri Investment Forum 2025 at the Fairmont Jakarta in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati delivers her speech on Feb. 11 during the Mandiri Investment Forum 2025 at the Fairmont Jakarta in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

F

inance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati bowed out on Monday in the first major cabinet reshuffle under President Prabowo Subianto, shocking markets as she ended her run as the nation’s longest serving finance chief and leaving the government to find a way to restore calm.

Her departure is by and large the biggest blow to the ambitions of the current administration, which had relied on her global reputation and sound fiscal management to ease the transition from a government that consistently kept economic growth at around 5 percent.

After serving as finance chief under three different presidents over 14 years with a stint at the World Bank in between, rumors of her impending resignation had emerged multiple times in the past year, growing stronger after her house was ransacked on Aug. 31 during the recent riots.

The cabinet shake-up, which also saw the chief security minister removed and a new ministry established, follows more than a week of widespread protests fueled by economic grievances that escalated into rioting and looting after the police killed an innocent bystander.

The Prabowo administration replaced her with seasoned economist Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, who has headed the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) since 2020 and has maintained close ties to senior officials across different administrations.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi declined to give a definitive answer when asked whether Sri Mulyani had tendered her resignation or if she was removed from her post. But one source close to Sri Mulyani told The Jakarta Post on Monday that the finance minister “did not resign”.

Popular

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response

Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

Related Articles

Global tensions, tech shifts put pressure on budget, departing Sri Mulyani warns

BI continues burden-sharing scheme, buys $12b worth of govt bonds

Prabowo calls for severe response to protests

Putin, Kim Jong Un and Prabowo to attend Beijing military parade

Deputy manpower minister’s arrest opens door for cabinet reshuffle

Related Article

Global tensions, tech shifts put pressure on budget, departing Sri Mulyani warns

BI continues burden-sharing scheme, buys $12b worth of govt bonds

Prabowo calls for severe response to protests

Putin, Kim Jong Un and Prabowo to attend Beijing military parade

Deputy manpower minister’s arrest opens door for cabinet reshuffle

Popular

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response

Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

More in Indonesia

 View more
Spotted: An adult Javan rhino (right) and a calf named Luther are captured by a video camera trap in Ujung Kulon National Park in Banten in an image released on May 22, 2020, by the Environment and Forestry Ministry.
Archipelago

IPB uses assisted reproductive technology to help save Indonesia’s endangered rhinos
Priced out: A newspaper vendor sells in front of a closed stall at District Blok M, South Jakarta, on Sept. 3, 2025. Several renters have left the location due to rent increases reaching Rp 15 million (US$907) per month.
Jakarta

Blok M’s rise as hip hub leaves small traders behind
A child receives treatment for dengue fever on Feb. 5, 2024, at the Loekmono Hadi Regional General Hospital (RSUD) in Kudus, Central Java.
Archipelago

Regions seeing spikes in dengue fever during seasonal transition

Highlight
Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati delivers her speech during the Mandiri Investment Forum in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.
Politics

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Chinese President Xi Jinping greets visiting President Prabowo Subianto (right) at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2024.
Editorial

A gentle reminder to Prabowo
University students from the Indonesian Student Executive Board Alliance scatter flower petals during a demonstration to reiterate the “17+8 People’s Demands”, a platform of short-term and long-term reform demands raised during recent protests to lawmakers in front of the House of Representatives complex in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025.
Jakarta

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Raja Ampat’s Gag Nikel resumes mining operations
Companies

Freeport halts Grasberg mining operations after underground incident
Americas

BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff 'blackmail'
Science & Tech

Ex-WhatsApp executive sues Meta over alleged security failures
Academia

AI must not ignore human rights
Economy

Global tensions, tech shifts put pressure on budget, departing Sri Mulyani warns
Europe

What next for Macron after Prime Minister ousted?
Academia

The dynamics of parades and power projection by China, and the US
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.