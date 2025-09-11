TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Integrity takes center stage in Supreme Court justices screening

The selection came after a year-long deadlock between state institutions over selections for new justices, leaving the country's highest court with potential vacant seats after several justices slated to retire this year.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, September 11, 2025

The Supreme Court in Central Jakarta is pictured on July 22, 2024. The Supreme Court in Central Jakarta is pictured on July 22, 2024. (AFP/Yasuyoshi CHIBA )

T

he House of Representatives has started screening candidates for new Supreme Court justices this week, seeking to fill long-vacant seats at the country’s highest court. The screening comes amid recent scandals implicating judges and damaging public trust in the judiciary.

House Commission III overseeing law enforcement kicked off a series of confirmation hearings at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Tuesday.

Thirteen Supreme Court justice candidates, who will be posted in civil, criminal, tax, religious affairs and military chambers, would be screened. They also interviewed three prospective ad hoc human rights judges.

Lawmakers started the screenings with four Supreme Court justice candidates, incumbent high court judges Heru Pramono, Annas Mustaqim and Hari Sugiharto as well as tax court judge Budi Nugroho. 

The subsequent sessions are scheduled across four days, with the final one slated for Sept. 16.

The selection came after a year-long deadlock between state institutions over selections for new justices.

In August last year, the House Commission III rejected all candidates proposed by the Judicial Commission, citing violations of minimum age requirements as stipulated in the 2009 Supreme Court Law during the selection process.

