Integrity takes center stage in Supreme Court justices screening

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The selection came after a year-long deadlock between state institutions over selections for new justices, leaving the country's highest court with potential vacant seats after several justices slated to retire this year.
he House of Representatives has started screening candidates for new Supreme Court justices this week, seeking to fill long-vacant seats at the country’s highest court. The screening comes amid recent scandals implicating judges and damaging public trust in the judiciary.
House Commission III overseeing law enforcement kicked off a series of confirmation hearings at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Tuesday.
Thirteen Supreme Court justice candidates, who will be posted in civil, criminal, tax, religious affairs and military chambers, would be screened. They also interviewed three prospective ad hoc human rights judges.
Lawmakers started the screenings with four Supreme Court justice candidates, incumbent high court judges Heru Pramono, Annas Mustaqim and Hari Sugiharto as well as tax court judge Budi Nugroho.
The subsequent sessions are scheduled across four days, with the final one slated for Sept. 16.
The selection came after a year-long deadlock between state institutions over selections for new justices.
In August last year, the House Commission III rejected all candidates proposed by the Judicial Commission, citing violations of minimum age requirements as stipulated in the 2009 Supreme Court Law during the selection process.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.