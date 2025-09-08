Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response

University students shout slogans during a protest demanding the release of demonstrators detained during the widespread protests over lawmakers' extra pay and housing allowances, which escalated after a police armored vehicle hit and killed a motorcycle transportation driver, near the House of Representatives building in Jakarta, Sept. 4, 2025. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

Protesters, workers and civil groups said Prabowo Subianto’s administration and the government-controlled House of Representatives have fallen far short in addressing demands raised during the recent nationwide protests, despite their reactions and concessions.

P rotesters, workers and civil groups claim Prabowo Subianto’s administration and the government-controlled House of Representatives have fallen far short in addressing demands raised during the recent nationwide protests, despite their reactions and concessions.

While a degree of calm returned last week after waves of protest and unrest fueled by growing economic inequality, the push for meaningful reform continues as people rally around the “17+8 People’s Demands” movement, seeking to hold the political elite accountable and push for meaningful change.

The initiative, driven largely by public figures and online activists, calls for immediate action on 17 short-term demands by last Friday, including freezing allowances for lawmakers and allowing for budget transparency. It also demands the government form an independent team to investigate the police killing of a motorcycle transportation driver and the excessive use of force by the police and the military in their handling of the protests.

The campaign also includes eight long-term demands to be settled next year, such as an independent audit of the House, political party reform, fairer tax policies, police reform and ending military involvement in civilian affairs.

Special Presidential Advisor on Political and Security Affairs Wiranto said last Thursday that the President was taking the situation seriously and aims to respond to the public demands proportionally, saying that Prabowo “is doing what he can to respond”.

Wiranto said, however, that not all demands can be met at once. “It’s not possible to meet them all immediately. Let’s leave it to the President to decide what can be done,” he said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The persistent pressure led the House leadership and State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi to host separate meetings with student protesters on Wednesday at the House’s building and on Friday at the State Palace, during which the student groups pressed policymakers to address the list of 25 demands and commit to reform.