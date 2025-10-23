KPU chair, commissioners found guilty of ethics breach for private jet misuse

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he Election Organization Ethics Council (DKPP) has issued stern warnings to General Elections Commission (KPU) chair Mochammad Afifuddin, its secretary-general and four out of six commissioners for using private jets for nonofficial business during the 2024 elections.
In an ethics hearing on Tuesday, the council ruled that the use of luxurious private jets violated ethics as well as a DKPP regulation on principles of efficiency.
DKPP chair Heddy Lugito said “stern warnings” were slapped on Afifuddin and commissioners Idham Holik, Yulianto Sudrajat, Parsadaan Harahap and August Mellaz, as well as KPU secretary-general Bernard Dermawan Sutrisno.
The ethics council rejected Afifuddin’s argument in a previous hearing that the jets were necessary because of the short 75-day election campaign period and limited time for procurement and distribution of election logistics.
DKPP member Ratna Dewi Pettalolo said the private jets were used 59 times but not in line with the initial plan to distribute logistics to remote, underdeveloped regions.
“Instead they were used for warehouse visits, technical briefings, institutional strengthening activities after the elections, as well as an inspection of preparations for a revote in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,” she said, adding that most of the destinations were not remote regions and that many of them served by commercial flights.
The ethics council also found that the announcement of the procurement for the jets was made in November 2024, even though the flights had begun in January of that year.
