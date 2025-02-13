TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

House begins exercising new power

The House of Representatives has exercised for the first time a controversial new power that allows it to evaluate and dismiss public officials by taking aim at the elections ethics council.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, February 13, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
House begins exercising new power House of Representatives lawmakers attend a plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2024. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T

he House of Representatives has exercised for the first time a controversial new power that allows it to evaluate and dismiss public officials by taking aim at the elections ethics council, a move that observers say is intended to test the limits of its new authority.

The House, which is dominated by political parties supporting President Prabowo Subianto, revised internal rules last week to introduce a provision giving lawmakers the authority to “periodically evaluate” government officials and which effectively allows them to circumvent a series of legal requirements to dismiss the officials in question.

On Tuesday, House Commission II overseeing home affairs held a closed-door “evaluation meeting” with three of the seven members of the Election Organization Ethics Council (DKPP) regarding their conduct in investigations into reported ethics violations by elections organizers last year. The lawmakers accused the council members of prioritizing certain cases over others but did not publicly reveal which cases those were.

The DKPP took a firm stance against all seven commissioners of the General Elections Commission (KPU) last year, when it found them guilty of multiple ethics violations ahead of the presidential election, including surrounding Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s registration as a candidate for vice president.

On Feb. 5 of last year, the ethics council gave six KPU commissioners and its then-chairman Hasyim Asy’ari “stern warnings” for allowing Gibran to register his candidacy before the poll agency had adjusted the age minimum for candidates in its internal regulations.

Gibran, the eldest son of then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, later won the election at Prabowo’s side and on the back of Jokowi’s tacit support.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: KPU found guilty of ethics breach in handling of Gibran VP bid

Popular

Prabowo, Turkey's Erdogan agree to bolster ties

Prabowo, Turkey's Erdogan agree to bolster ties
Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Related Articles

House begins exercising new power

House halts meetings on budget cuts for 'reconstruction'

Erdogan to visit Prabowo this week

Germany's crisis-hit economy casts shadow over election

Analysis: Court ruling on presidential election mechanism may not be a milestone

Related Article

House begins exercising new power

House halts meetings on budget cuts for 'reconstruction'

Erdogan to visit Prabowo this week

Germany's crisis-hit economy casts shadow over election

Analysis: Court ruling on presidential election mechanism may not be a milestone

Popular

Prabowo, Turkey's Erdogan agree to bolster ties

Prabowo, Turkey's Erdogan agree to bolster ties
Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

More in Indonesia

 View more
House of Representatives lawmakers attend a plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2024.
Politics

House begins exercising new power
Stock illustration of a kid accessing sensitive content online.
Society

Tech giants support Indonesia’s plan to restrict children from social media
Gunung Padang, an archeological site located atop a hill in Cianjur, West Java
Society

Minister urges renewed study into Gunung Padang archaeological site

Highlight
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto shake hands at the end of a press conference after their bilateral meeting and signing of cooperation agreements at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo, Erdogan reaffirm support for Palestinian state
Cabinet retreat cartoon
Editorial

The return of militarism
Cargo trucks park in a line at a container terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Economy

Amid global trade upheaval, Jakarta sticks to China+1 strategy

The Latest

 View more
Weekend Five

The underrated single experience: the solo date
Regulations

Govt expands efficiency policy to include National Police, Defense Ministry
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Turkey greenlight drone, warship construction in RI
Politics

House begins exercising new power
Society

Tech giants support Indonesia’s plan to restrict children from social media
Regulations

IKN Authority staff to start working from Nusantara in March
Asia & Pacific

Erdogan gifts Prabowo Turkish-made EV
Society

Minister urges renewed study into Gunung Padang archaeological site
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

House begins exercising new power

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.