House begins exercising new power

he House of Representatives has exercised for the first time a controversial new power that allows it to evaluate and dismiss public officials by taking aim at the elections ethics council, a move that observers say is intended to test the limits of its new authority.
The House, which is dominated by political parties supporting President Prabowo Subianto, revised internal rules last week to introduce a provision giving lawmakers the authority to “periodically evaluate” government officials and which effectively allows them to circumvent a series of legal requirements to dismiss the officials in question.
On Tuesday, House Commission II overseeing home affairs held a closed-door “evaluation meeting” with three of the seven members of the Election Organization Ethics Council (DKPP) regarding their conduct in investigations into reported ethics violations by elections organizers last year. The lawmakers accused the council members of prioritizing certain cases over others but did not publicly reveal which cases those were.
The DKPP took a firm stance against all seven commissioners of the General Elections Commission (KPU) last year, when it found them guilty of multiple ethics violations ahead of the presidential election, including surrounding Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s registration as a candidate for vice president.
On Feb. 5 of last year, the ethics council gave six KPU commissioners and its then-chairman Hasyim Asy’ari “stern warnings” for allowing Gibran to register his candidacy before the poll agency had adjusted the age minimum for candidates in its internal regulations.
Gibran, the eldest son of then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, later won the election at Prabowo’s side and on the back of Jokowi’s tacit support.
