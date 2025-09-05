TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Shell, BP pumps run dry in Jakarta as import caps bite
Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly
Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots
The lure of martial law
Police arrest international organization worker for alleged role in Jakarta riots

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Shell, BP pumps run dry in Jakarta as import caps bite
Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly
Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots
The lure of martial law
Police arrest international organization worker for alleged role in Jakarta riots

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Activists meet lawmakers to voice 17+8 demands

The campaign centers on 17 short-term demands and eight long-term demands that the House of Representatives and the government must work on, such as institutional reform and ending military patrols.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, September 5, 2025 Published on Sep. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-09-04T16:14:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Online influencers and activists from the “17+8 People's Demands“ collective campaign hold posters after giving a document of short- and long-term demands to lawmakers at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025. Online influencers and activists from the “17+8 People's Demands“ collective campaign hold posters after giving a document of short- and long-term demands to lawmakers at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

A

group of social media influencers and online activists from the “17+8 People’s Demands” movement staged a protest in front of the House of Representatives on Thursday, listing a series of demands that include freezing all allowances for lawmakers.

The campaign centers on 17 demands that the House and the government must work on in a week by Friday, such as freezing all House allowances, ending military patrols and releasing all protesters arrested during the past week’s demonstrations. It also comprises eight long-term demands to be settled next year, including House reform.

The demands were summarized from various sources, such as studies from civic groups on the impact of government policies, as well as pressure from labor groups.

“We are capturing the aspirations of people and what they are anxious about. We’re upset and want a transparent government, comprehensive institutional reform and leaders who empathize with the people,” said Andhyta Firselly Utami, founder of Think Policy, which among those who drafted the demands.

During Thursday’s rally, the group met with lawmakers Andre Rosiade of Gerindra and Rieke Diah Pitaloka of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) to formally present the demands.

“We will immediately send the documents to the House leadership,” Andre said. “We’d like to underline once again that the House is open to criticism."

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

On Wednesday, following a meeting with representatives from student groups, House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said the student groups voiced demands similar to those of the 17+8 campaign.

Popular

Shell, BP pumps run dry in Jakarta as import caps bite

Shell, BP pumps run dry in Jakarta as import caps bite
Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly
Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots

Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots

Related Articles

Unrest ‘wake-up call’ for Prabowo to address public grievances

Indonesian students abroad, riots at home, and the real meaning of merit

Order restored in Jakarta, Bali after weeklong nationwide unrest

Julian Assange joins pro-Palestinian protest on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home

Related Article

Unrest ‘wake-up call’ for Prabowo to address public grievances

Indonesian students abroad, riots at home, and the real meaning of merit

Order restored in Jakarta, Bali after weeklong nationwide unrest

Julian Assange joins pro-Palestinian protest on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Jailed Indonesian granted amnesty in Myanmar, returns home

Popular

Shell, BP pumps run dry in Jakarta as import caps bite

Shell, BP pumps run dry in Jakarta as import caps bite
Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly
Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots

Indonesian economy suffers heavy losses from riots

More in Indonesia

 View more
University students shout slogans during a protest demanding the release of demonstrators detained during the widespread protests over lawmakers' extra pay and housing allowances, which escalated after a police armored vehicle hit and killed a driver of a ride-hailing motorbike, near the House of Representatives building in Jakarta, September 4, 2025.
Politics

Student protesters meet ministers, given no concrete concessions
Online influencers and activists from the “17+8 People's Demands“ collective campaign hold posters after giving a document of short- and long-term demands to lawmakers at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025.
Politics

Activists meet lawmakers to voice 17+8 demands
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim talks to journalists on Aug. 7 after undergoing questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta.
Politics

Prosecutors name Nadiem suspect in Chromebook graft case

Highlight
University students shout slogans during a protest demanding the release of demonstrators detained during the widespread protests over lawmakers' extra pay and housing allowances, which escalated after a police armored vehicle hit and killed a driver of a ride-hailing motorbike, near the House of Representatives building in Jakarta, September 4, 2025.
Politics

Student protesters meet ministers, given no concrete concessions
Online influencers and activists from the “17+8 People's Demands“ collective campaign hold posters after giving a document of short- and long-term demands to lawmakers at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025.
Politics

Activists meet lawmakers to voice 17+8 demands
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (second right) talks to journalists after undergoing questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 7, 2025. KPK investigators interrogate Nadiem as a witness in a corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Google Cloud services for schools across the country.
Politics

Prosecutors name Nadiem suspect in Chromebook graft case

The Latest

 View more
Markets

China stocks set for biggest weekly pullback in five months
Politics

Student protesters meet ministers, given no concrete concessions
Politics

Activists meet lawmakers to voice 17+8 demands
Economy

US trade gap widest in 4 months as imports surged ahead of tariffs
Politics

Prosecutors name Nadiem suspect in Chromebook graft case
Economy

US 'very troubled' by Norway wealth fund's divestment from Caterpillar
Politics

Police arrest international organization worker for alleged role in Jakarta riots
Politics

'Pink and green' protests call for a reset in Indonesia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Activists meet lawmakers to voice 17+8 demands

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.