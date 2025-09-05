Activists meet lawmakers to voice 17+8 demands

Online influencers and activists from the “17+8 People's Demands“ collective campaign hold posters after giving a document of short- and long-term demands to lawmakers at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

The campaign centers on 17 short-term demands and eight long-term demands that the House of Representatives and the government must work on, such as institutional reform and ending military patrols.

A group of social media influencers and online activists from the “17+8 People’s Demands” movement staged a protest in front of the House of Representatives on Thursday, listing a series of demands that include freezing all allowances for lawmakers.

The campaign centers on 17 demands that the House and the government must work on in a week by Friday, such as freezing all House allowances, ending military patrols and releasing all protesters arrested during the past week’s demonstrations. It also comprises eight long-term demands to be settled next year, including House reform.

The demands were summarized from various sources, such as studies from civic groups on the impact of government policies, as well as pressure from labor groups.

“We are capturing the aspirations of people and what they are anxious about. We’re upset and want a transparent government, comprehensive institutional reform and leaders who empathize with the people,” said Andhyta Firselly Utami, founder of Think Policy, which among those who drafted the demands.

During Thursday’s rally, the group met with lawmakers Andre Rosiade of Gerindra and Rieke Diah Pitaloka of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) to formally present the demands.

“We will immediately send the documents to the House leadership,” Andre said. “We’d like to underline once again that the House is open to criticism."

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

On Wednesday, following a meeting with representatives from student groups, House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said the student groups voiced demands similar to those of the 17+8 campaign.