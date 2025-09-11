Brimob officers appeal sanctions over ‘ojol’ driver’s death

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
wo Mobile Brigade (Brimob) officers who were on board a tactical vehicle that fatally struck an ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver during a protest in Jakarta last month have filed appeals against their police ethics sanctions.
The National Police’s internal affairs division (Propam) ethics commission last week dishonorably discharged Comr. Cosmas Kaju Gae, commander of Brimob’s Fourth Pelopor Regiment Battalion A, a unit often tasked with protest security, for committing a “reprehensible act” and serious breach of the police code of ethics during the Aug. 28 protest.
As commanding officer, Cosmas sat in the passenger seat of the tactical vehicle driven by Chief Brig. Rohmat, who was handed a seven-year demotion along with a 20-day internal disciplinary punishment during an ethics hearing on Sept. 3 in Jakarta.
“Against the ethics rulings held last week, both have filed appeals,” National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko confirmed on Wednesday, as quoted by kompas.com.
The two were found guilty of serious ethics violations after the tactical vehicle struck and killed 21-year-old ojol driver Affan Kurniawan, who was reportedly crossing the street to deliver a food order as police moved to disperse protesters in Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta, near the House of Representatives complex.
Five other officers inside the vehicle at the time are also set to face separate ethics hearings, though the schedule has yet to be determined, Trunoyudo added.
