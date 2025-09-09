Defense Minister Sjafrie appointed acting coordinating security minister

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
In a letter signed on Sept. 8, President Prabowo Subianto ordered the appointment of Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin as ad interim coordinating politics and security minister, replacing ousted Budi Gunawan until a new senior minister is appointed.
resident Prabowo Subianto has appointed Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin as ad interim coordinating politics and security minister following the removal of Budi Gunawan from the ministerial post in the cabinet reshuffle on Monday.
The appointment was revealed in an official letter dated Monday signed by State Secretariat Prasetyo Hadi. According to the letter, Sjafrie is expected to hold the position until a new coordinating minister is appointed by the President.
On Tuesday afternoon, Sjafrie led a meeting with undersecretaries at the Office of Coordinating Politics and Security Minister in Jakarta, reasserting the officials' duty and function and reminding them to focus on the work to help the government reach its goals.
“If coordination and synchronization between ministries and state institutions is needed, the Office of Coordinating Politics and Security Minister will be ready to assist,” Sjafrie said during a live streamed press briefing after the meeting.
Read also: Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
A retired Indonesian Army general, Sjafrie is Prabowo’s long-time friend who also graduated from the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, in 1974. He once served as a bodyguard of former president Soeharto, Prabowo’s former father-in-law.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.