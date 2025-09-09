TheJakartaPost

Defense Minister Sjafrie appointed acting coordinating security minister

In a letter signed on Sept. 8, President Prabowo Subianto ordered the appointment of Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin as ad interim coordinating politics and security minister, replacing ousted Budi Gunawan until a new senior minister is appointed.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, September 9, 2025

Warm greeting: Ad interim Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeedin (center) shakes hands with his new colleagues ahead of a meeting on Sept. 9 with the Office of Coordinating Politics and Security Minister's undersecretaries in Jakarta. President Prabowo appointed Sjafrie as ad interim coordinatining politics and security minister to replace Budi Gunawan, who was ousted in a recent cabinet reshuffle. Warm greeting: Ad interim Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeedin (center) shakes hands with his new colleagues ahead of a meeting on Sept. 9 with the Office of Coordinating Politics and Security Minister's undersecretaries in Jakarta. President Prabowo appointed Sjafrie as ad interim coordinatining politics and security minister to replace Budi Gunawan, who was ousted in a recent cabinet reshuffle. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has appointed Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin as ad interim coordinating politics and security minister following the removal of Budi Gunawan from the ministerial post in the cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

The appointment was revealed in an official letter dated Monday signed by State Secretariat Prasetyo Hadi. According to the letter, Sjafrie is expected to hold the position until a new coordinating minister is appointed by the President.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sjafrie led a meeting with undersecretaries at the Office of Coordinating Politics and Security Minister in Jakarta, reasserting the officials' duty and function and reminding them to focus on the work to help the government reach its goals.

“If coordination and synchronization between ministries and state institutions is needed, the Office of Coordinating Politics and Security Minister will be ready to assist,” Sjafrie said during a live streamed press briefing after the meeting.

A retired Indonesian Army general, Sjafrie is Prabowo’s long-time friend who also graduated from the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, in 1974. He once served as a bodyguard of former president Soeharto, Prabowo’s former father-in-law.

