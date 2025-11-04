TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Limited options for pushing GDP
Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Limited options for pushing GDP
Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Actor Jonathan Bailey named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine

The 37-year-old Bailey said it was a "huge honor" to receive the pop culture accolade previously awarded to stars including Chris Hemsworth and George Clooney.

News Desk (Reuters)
New York, United States
Tue, November 4, 2025 Published on Nov. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-11-04T13:42:08+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
English actor Jonathan Bailey attends the Time100 Next gala at Chelsea Piers in New York City on October 30, 2025. English actor Jonathan Bailey attends the Time100 Next gala at Chelsea Piers in New York City on October 30, 2025. (AFP/Charly Triballeux)

E

nglish actor Jonathan Bailey, who returns to movie theaters this month in the musical film "Wicked: For Good," was named this year's "sexiest man alive" by People magazine on Monday.

The 37-year-old Bailey said it was a "huge honor" to receive the pop culture accolade previously awarded to stars including Chris Hemsworth and George Clooney.

"Obviously, I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd," Bailey told People with a laugh. He joked that he had only shared the news with his dog, Benson.

From The Weekender

Divorced at night: When separate beds bring couples closer

For some married couples, intimacy does not always mean sharing a bed.

Read on The Weekender

The selection of Bailey, also known for his role as Lord Anthony in the steamy period drama "Bridgerton," was announced on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Bailey played Prince Fiyero in last year's blockbuster "Wicked," a prequel to "The Wizard of Oz," and will reprise the role in the coming sequel "Wicked: For Good." The actor also starred in dinosaur flick "Jurassic World: Rebirth" this summer.

"The Office" actor John Krasinski was named "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2024.

Other actors and singers who have been given the title by People magazine's editors include Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Idris Elba and Channing Tatum.

Popular

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

Related Articles

Indonesia to repatriate British grandmother on death row

Beyond recognizing Palestine

UK's Starmer hopes Trump's royal welcome will shield him from pitfalls

Gene Hackman likely died nine days before he was found: Sheriff

Johnny Depp receives warm welcome as comeback film opens Cannes

Related Article

Indonesia to repatriate British grandmother on death row

Beyond recognizing Palestine

UK's Starmer hopes Trump's royal welcome will shield him from pitfalls

Gene Hackman likely died nine days before he was found: Sheriff

Johnny Depp receives warm welcome as comeback film opens Cannes

Popular

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

More in Culture

 View more
(Courtesy of Mayora Indah)
Science & Tech

High school student Gracelyn Atmadja contributes to pioneering battery technology research
Female companion: 'Pangku' follows Sartika, a single mother working at a 'kopi pangku' establishment along the Pantura route, as she navigates survival and selfhood with quiet resilience.
Entertainment

‘Pangku’: Reza Rahadian’s tender take on motherhood and realism
Music boom: A screenshot of Boomplay, Africa’s music streaming leader, is seen on a desktop, taken on Thursday. The wildfire popularity of streaming platforms, such as Boomplay, Deezer and Spotify, has hoisted musicians from English-speaking Africa to unprecedented popularity around the world.
Science & Tech

Humans can no longer tell AI music from the real thing: survey

Highlight
Passengers wait for a train for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail service called 'Whoosh“ at Halim Station in Jakarta on Nov. 11, 2023.
Politics

KPK sees potential corruption in Whoosh land acquisition
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2025 shows civil servant apartments under construction in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) project in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.
Editorial

Nusantara’s sunken ground
Forensic officers prepare a picture showing a toy firearm and other evidence lying on the ground where explosions occurred at a mosque inside a school complex during Friday prayers last week, during a press conference at Jakarta Police headquarters in on Nov. 11, 2025.
Jakarta

Jakarta school blast exposes failure to support mental health

The Latest

 View more
Science & Tech

High school student Gracelyn Atmadja contributes to pioneering battery technology research
Economy

Footwear latest radiation scare in export products
Politics

Constitutional Court bans police from holding second job
Asia & Pacific

Afghan nationals carried out two suicide bombings in Pakistan, says minister
Society

Free meal scheme major cause of food poisoning: govt
Markets

Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices
Companies

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Economy

Local banks shunning oil and gas exploration projects, SKK Migas says

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.