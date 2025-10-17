Indonesia Eximbank spotlights 14 businesses at TEI 2025 for global access expansion

A s part of its commitment to supporting and encouraging local businesses to enter the global market, Indonesia Eximbank (Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia/LPEI) brought 14 exporters to participate in Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025.

Designated a “special mission vehicle” under the Finance Ministry, Indonesia Eximbank collaborated with the ministry, its Directorate General of Customs and Excise and the National Single Window Institute (LNSW) in the KemenkeuSatu booth at the 40th edition of the annual international trade fair, held from Oct. 15 to 19 at the Indonesia Convention Exibition (ICE) BSD City in Tangerang, Banten.

The 14 businesses spotlighted by Indonesia Eximbank prioritize women's empowerment and are environmentally friendly and committed to sustainability. These include cashew nut producer PT Bunly Abadi Bersama, herbal extracts and beverages exporter PT Kebaikan Alam Indonesia (ARAMU), coffee specialist El's Coffee Group, fruit chips and candied fruit producer CV Kajiye Food, coffee and coconut derivatives exporter PT Bima Tikhe Berkat, ginger product specialist PT Indo Tropikal Group, traditional snack and food producer Makbul Indonesian Culinary, oat and plant-based products brand Oathentic, Pelawan Honey from Namang village in the Bangka Belitung Islands, organic farming-focused Mega Inovasi Organik, spices and herbs exporter CV Kota Makmur, spices and seasoning manufacturer Sari Munik, cocoa powder and cocoa bean trader PT Mandala Prima Makmur and vegetable and fruit supplier Bali Pick Fresh.

In addition to showcasing their products to international buyers, Indonesia Eximbank also provided an open consultation space for exporters interested in learning about various export financing solutions, export guarantees and insurance as well as capacity building consulting services.

"As an export credit agency and export financing institute, export-oriented businesses attending TEI 2025 can take advantage of the various products and services provided by Indonesia Eximbank,” said Dyza Rochadi, head of corporate secretary and stakeholder engagement at Indonesia Eximbank.

“Visitors can also consult directly about various export challenges with Customs officers and the National Single Window Institute present at the KemenkeuSatu booth," he said.

On the expo’s opening day, CV Kahaka International, a business fostered by Indonesia Eximbank, signed a US$500,000 contract for lidi sawit (palm spine) export with a Vietnamese buyer. The signing was witnessed by Indonesia Eximbank’s acting executive director Sukatmo Padmosukarso and second managing director of business Sulaeman.

Kahaka International is a 2020 alumnus of the Coaching Program for New Exporters (CPNE) and a partner to the Lidi Sawit Foreign Exchange Village in Dumai, Riau.

"We would like to thank Indonesia Eximbank for providing concrete support from the beginning through to the provision of export facilities. This support has enabled Kahaka International to grow and achieve concrete and sustainable business results," said Rianto Aritonang, owner of CV Kahaka International.