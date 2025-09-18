Weighing the urgency of Indonesia’s extradition pact with Russia

Suspects from Ukraine and Russia are presented to the media following a police raid on a suspected drug lab in Tibubeneng village, Badung regency in Bali on May 13, 2024. (AFP/SONNY TUMBELAKA)

Indonesia might have become a safe haven for Russians in Southeast Asia who wish to avoid war in Ukraine

A fter more than seven years of talks, Indonesia and Russia finally signed an extradition agreement in 2023. The bill is now being deliberated for ratification in the House of Representatives.

Ratification is considered crucial, as both Indonesia and Russia have vast territories that could serve as safe havens for criminals, and both are committed to fighting transnational crime. But how urgent is ratification, and what caveats should be noted?

In the absence of a bilateral extradition agreement, Russia has submitted four extradition requests to Indonesia. Extradition has been regulated in Indonesia since Law No. 1/1979, which outlines eight principles and 32 crimes as the basis for approving extradition requests. To date, Indonesia has only 14 extradition agreements, mostly with ASEAN and East Asian countries.

The Russian Federation has far greater reach, with extradition agreements with about 65 countries, mostly in Europe and the former Soviet Union.

The agreement is relevant as the interests of both countries are converging despite differences in political systems, geography and geopolitics. Indonesia is a rising middle-power democracy with twice Russia’s population and GDP growth 3.2 times that of Russia. Russia is also a middle power according to the Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index, with GDP nearly 1.5 times larger than Indonesia’s.

Bilateral ties are growing in trade and education. Russia is Indonesia’s largest trading partner in Eastern Europe and has invested in more than 3,900 projects worth US$114 million. A long-delayed joint venture between state-owned Pertamina and Rosneft has an estimated value of $23 billion. In education, there are 174 agreements between 69 Russian institutions and 73 Indonesian universities.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Migration patterns shape the urgency of ratification. As of July 2025, only 1,412 Indonesians were living in Russia, mostly students (531) and service sector workers (553).