Analysis: The rise and fall of Nadiem Makarim

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Once considered a symbol of Indonesia's future, Nadiem Makarim has experienced a dramatic fall from grace.
The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) recently alleged he presided over losses amounting to Rp 1.8 trillion (US$110 million) during his tenure as education, culture, research, and technology minister from 2019 to 2024.
The 41-year-old Ivy League graduate comes from a prominent family. His father, Nono Anwar Makarim, is a renowned anti-corruption lawyer, while his maternal grandfather had been an independence fighter. The indictment has severely damaged the family's reputation.
Before his political career, Nadiem rose to prominence as the founder of the Gojek application, Indonesia's first "unicorn" start-up and a major innovation of the 2010s. He leveraged the digital revolution to transform local motorcycle services into an integrated mobile platform for ride-hailing and food delivery.
When he left his role as Gojek CEO in 2019 to join former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo's cabinet, he brought his digitalization-focused mindset to reform the education sector, despite having no prior experience. His digitalization-focused mindset is ironically now at the heart of the allegations.
Nadiem is one of several former ministers from the previous administration currently facing corruption allegations. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said on Wednesday it was targeting the “top leadership” of the Religious Affairs Ministry in its investigations into alleged corruption over the haj pilgrimage 2023–2024 quota.
The illegal flow of money from the sale and purchase of quotas is suspected to have benefited various intermediaries, including officials at the highest level.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.