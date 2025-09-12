TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Farewell Bu Ani

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Farewell Bu Ani

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Short-selling in limbo as public unrest hits Indonesian stocks

Indonesia’s stock market took a heavy blow in late August during nationwide riots and protests. On Aug. 29, the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite index fell to 7,830.49 from 7,952.09 the day before, a 1.53 percent drop.

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, September 12, 2025 Published on Sep. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-09-11T15:37:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The trading floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX). The trading floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX). (JP/Wienda Parwitasari)

I

ndonesia’s stock market took a heavy blow in late August during nationwide riots and protests. On the Sep. 5 market close, the Indonesia Stock Exchange Composite fell to 7,867.35; by Sep. 8, after the weekends, it had dropped to 7,766.85, a decline of about 1.28 percent.

The sharp increase of foreign-driven selling has cast doubt on the IDX’s earlier plans to roll out short selling for 243 securities in the form of shares and six mutual fund securities. During periods of political unrest, short selling would exacerbate the Composite index’s downward pressure.

The index’s decline was largely driven by foreign investors who dumped around Rp 1.12 trillion (US$68.4 million) in Indonesian stocks, while the rupiah also weakened.

The turmoil deepened when the market opened on Sept. 1, with the Composite closing down 1.2 percent from the beginning of the day. The rupiah also decreased further to Rp 16,463 per US dollar.

Bank Indonesia (BI) intervened in the foreign exchange and bond markets. The government also sought to reassure investors by highlighting Indonesia’s ample foreign reserves, a stable banking system, 5.12 percent GDP growth and social support measures.

However, the unrest has intensified rather than eased. Protests continued for well over a week, exceeding expectations. By late August, eight people had died and looting and arson attacks had disrupted businesses in major cities, sparking concerns of a repeat of the 1998 unrest that toppled former president Soeharto.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The prolonged unrest has added layers of market uncertainty. Analysts cautioned that political instability could keep uncertainty high for weeks, particularly if investor sentiment did not improve or fresh protests erupt. Companies began to take precautions, telling employees to work from home, while schools in several areas were temporarily closed.

Popular

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade

Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Related Articles

Analysis: Mass protests fuel Prabowo’s conspiratorial narrative

J.P. Morgan expects earnings to improve amid a rising stock market

Burden sharing: From emergency lifeline to fiscal dependence?

Analysis: BI cuts rate as loan growth slows, boosting Prabowo’s growth agenda

Analysis: Illegal mining in Indonesia isn’t hidden, it’s protected

Related Article

Analysis: Mass protests fuel Prabowo’s conspiratorial narrative

J.P. Morgan expects earnings to improve amid a rising stock market

Burden sharing: From emergency lifeline to fiscal dependence?

Analysis: BI cuts rate as loan growth slows, boosting Prabowo’s growth agenda

Analysis: Illegal mining in Indonesia isn’t hidden, it’s protected

Popular

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade

Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

More in Opinion

 View more
European Union flags flutter on Sept. 12, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Academia

Europe could escape the bond ‘doom loop’, US not so much
Protestors hold up a banner bearing the Straw Hat Pirates logo from the manga ‘One Piece’ as they try to break through a police barricade on Sept. 8, 2025, during an anticorruption rally in Kathmandu.
Academia

Deadly Nepal protests reflect Gen Z activism across Asia
Newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa waves to journalists on Sept. 8 following his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.
Editorial

Purbaya’s thankless task

Highlight
A clerk poses with rupiah banknotes at a money changer in Jakarta on May 2, 2024.
Economy

Moody’s flags fiscal risks after shift in finance chief
Newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa waves to journalists following his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2025.
Editorial

Purbaya’s thankless task
Demonstrators hold portraits of Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old “ojol“ (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was run over by a police armored vehicle, during a protest in front of the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on Aug. 30, 2025. Indonesia was rocked by protests in major cities on Aug. 29 after footage spread of Affan being run over by a police tactical vehicle in earlier rallies against low wages and financial perks for lawmakers.
Politics

President vows to investigate violence during protests: Interfaith group

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt grants 25% local content boost for building local factories
Regulations

Govt seizes part of nickel site in Weda Bay over forest violations

Companies

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Economy

Moody’s flags fiscal risks after shift in finance chief
Companies

Hyundai battery plant start-up delayed by months following US raid, CEO says
Academia

Europe could escape the bond ‘doom loop’, US not so much
Culture

The Gramercy Phase 2 fulfil demands of modern and refined lifestyle
Art & Culture

Heri Dono, the beloved wizard of contemporary art
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Short-selling in limbo as public unrest hits Indonesian stocks

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.