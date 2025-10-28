TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Trump in Japan as hopes grow for China trade deal
How high will Purbaya be allowed to fly?
Timor-Leste’s entry, Trump’s attendance take center stage at ASEAN summit
US Navy helicopter, jet crash into South China Sea

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Trump in Japan as hopes grow for China trade deal
How high will Purbaya be allowed to fly?
Timor-Leste’s entry, Trump’s attendance take center stage at ASEAN summit
US Navy helicopter, jet crash into South China Sea

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Pertamina corruption case expands, private sector dragged

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, October 28, 2025 Published on Oct. 27, 2025 Published on 2025-10-27T14:38:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Riva Siahaan, the president director of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga, the commercial arm of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina, is detained after being named a suspect in a corruption case by the Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Feb. 25, 2025. Riva Siahaan, the president director of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga, the commercial arm of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina, is detained after being named a suspect in a corruption case by the Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Feb. 25, 2025. (Antara Foto/Rivan Awal Lingga)

S

everal private companies, including Garibaldi "Boy" Thohir's Adaro Energy, have been dragged into the spotlight after prosecutors charged PT Pertamina and its subsidiary, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga (PPN), with corruption that allegedly cost the state trillions of rupiah. The case centers on the underpricing of unsubsidized Solar and Biosolar, Pertamina's diesel and biodiesel fuel brands, sold to numerous private sector buyers. The indictment, which could result in state losses of up to hundreds of trillions of rupiah, has sparked a heated debate among experts and civil society. Some caution against the potential criminalization of private sector buyers, while others insist on pursuing all possible corporate links to the corruption scheme.

In the indictment against former PT PPN President Director Riva Siahaan at the Central Jakarta District Court, prosecutors alleged that Pertamina (2018–2021) and PPN (2021–2023) sold unsubsidized Solar and Biosolar below the official floor price to 73 industrial consumers. The prices were reportedly even lower than the base price and cost of goods sold for subsidized fuels, causing an estimated Rp 9.41 trillion (US$566.7 million) in state losses. Pertamina also allegedly failed to regularly evaluate and adjust the erroneous pricing.

According to the indictment, the sales violated Pertamina's Guidelines for Marketing Management of Industrial and Marine Fuels No. A-001/F00000/2016-S9, which require fuel prices to reflect both the landed cost (total cost from production to delivery) and the pocket margin (the profit margin above costs). Pertamina was accused of not setting a pocket margin during 2018–2019 and of failing to issue a price negotiation guideline.

As for Siahaan, prosecutors charged that he signed contracts for the sale of Solar and Biosolar below the minimum price, violating PPN's Guidelines for Marketing Management of Industrial and Marine Fuels No. A02-001/PNC200000/2022-S9 and failing to establish a price negotiation procedure as required under President Director Decree No. Kpts034/PNA000000/2022-S0. His actions allegedly caused Rp 2.45 trillion in state losses.

Thirteen companies reportedly purchased underpriced fuel from PT PPN between 2018 and 2023, collectively saving significant sums:

  1. PT Pamapersada Nusantara (Astra Group) — Rp 958.38 billion
  2. PT Berau Coal Energy (Sinar Mas Group) — Rp 449.1 billion
  3. PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama — Rp 264.14 billion
  4. PT Merah Putih Petroleum (Energi Asia Nusantara / Andita Niaisjah Hanafiah) — Rp 256.23 billion
  5. PT Adaro Indonesia (Adaro Group) — Rp 168.51 billion
  6. PT Ganda Alam Makmur (Titan Group / LX International JV) — Rp 127.99 billion
  7. PT Indo Tambangraya Megah (Banpu Group) — Rp 85.8 billion
  8. PT Maritim Barito Perkasa (Adaro Group) — Rp 66.48 billion
  9. PT Vale Indonesia (Vale S.A.) — Rp 62.14 billion
  10. PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa (Heidelberg Materials AG) — Rp 42.51 billion
  11. PT APP Purinusa Ekapersada (Sinar Mas Group) — Rp 32.11 billion
  12. PT Aneka Tambang / Antam (MIND ID) — Rp 16.79 billion
  13. PT Nusa Halmahera Minerals (Indotan Halmahera Bangkit) — Rp 14.06 billion

The underpricing case is part of a broader web of alleged corruption within Pertamina, which prosecutors say caused up to Rp 285 trillion in total state losses. The scandal included a scheme for fraudulent oil import contracts involving PT Tanki Merak and PT Orbit Terminal Merak and fuel adulteration between 2018–2023 that implicated the "godfather of oil" Muhammad Riza Chalid. Riza's son Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza, beneficial owner of PT Navigator Khatulistiwa, allegedly got marked-up contracts to ship Pertamina's fuel products.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Some legal experts have urged caution, warning that criminalizing corporate buyers could scare off investors and mischaracterize legitimate business transactions. They note that the private companies were not active participants but passive beneficiaries of Pertamina's pricing decisions. Others, however, argue that the Attorney General's Office (AGO) must enforce the law without bias, even against powerful corporations, since any proven wrongdoing amounts to robbing the public of their rights and should result in revoked business licenses.

Popular

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Trump in Japan as hopes grow for China trade deal

Trump in Japan as hopes grow for China trade deal
How high will Purbaya be allowed to fly?

How high will Purbaya be allowed to fly?

Related Articles

North Sumatra prosecutors seize Rp 150b in land sales graft case

Show me the money, wisely

Analysis: Erick’s political future at risk amid Indonesia’s World Cup woes

N. Sumatra prosecutors detain two BPN officials for selling land to Ciputra Land

Fuel retailers reject Pertamina's offers amid stock crunch

Related Article

North Sumatra prosecutors seize Rp 150b in land sales graft case

Show me the money, wisely

Analysis: Erick’s political future at risk amid Indonesia’s World Cup woes

N. Sumatra prosecutors detain two BPN officials for selling land to Ciputra Land

Fuel retailers reject Pertamina's offers amid stock crunch

Popular

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Trump in Japan as hopes grow for China trade deal

Trump in Japan as hopes grow for China trade deal
How high will Purbaya be allowed to fly?

How high will Purbaya be allowed to fly?

More in Opinion

 View more
China's President Xi Jinping inspects troops during a military parade on Sept. 3 marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
Academia

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
People gather to play games at a malaria public awareness event held during Car Free Day on Dec. 9, 2023, in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), organized by the provincial administration in cooperation with UNICEF.
Academia

Eliminating malaria: Lessons from Timor-Leste

Pope Leo XIV speaks during a mass with cardinals in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican on May 9, 2025, in this photo taken and handed out by the Vatican Media.
Academia

The Vatican's voice of reason on AI

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto attends the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 27, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo cuts ASEAN trip short after whirlwind tour
Patriotic pride: President Prabowo Subianto (front), accompanied by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left, second row), Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (right, second row) and other military leaders, inspects forces from aboard his presidential vehicle on Sunday ahead of a ceremony to celebrate the 80th TNI anniversary at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

Indonesia’s vanity ride
US President Donald Trump (left) and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) hold signed documents during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025.
Economy

RI tariff deal stuck as Malaysia secures agreement with US

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt drafting new rules to protect 'ojol', regulate on-demand fares
Academia

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Academia

Eliminating malaria: Lessons from Timor-Leste

Academia

The Vatican's voice of reason on AI
Economy

China and ASEAN, hit by US tariffs, sign upgraded free trade pact
Archipelago

House calls on government to investigate massive illegal gold mining near Mandalika
Academia

The militarization of Indonesia’s cybersecurity framework
Sports

Jakarta lands new legacy with world gymnastics event
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Pertamina corruption case expands, private sector dragged

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.