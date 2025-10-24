TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads
Car giant VW warns of production hit from Nexperia chips row
Democracy firewall

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads
Car giant VW warns of production hit from Nexperia chips row
Democracy firewall

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Balancing the fiscal book, unbalancing the regions

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 24, 2025 Published on Oct. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-10-23T16:03:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa meets with Riau Islands Governor Ansar Ahmad at the Finance Ministry in Central Jakarta on Oct. 7, 2025. Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa meets with Riau Islands Governor Ansar Ahmad at the Finance Ministry in Central Jakarta on Oct. 7, 2025. (ANTARA/Riau Islands Diskominfo)

F

inance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa is facing growing backlash from regional governments after the central government decided to slash local transfers in the 2026 state budget to their lowest level since 2016. Purbaya insists the move is crucial to safeguard fiscal stability amid mounting budgetary pressure. Yet, his rationale raises a critical question: Can regional governments withstand the burden of this fiscal tightening?

Under the initial 2026 budget plan, transfers to the regions were set at Rp 919.87 trillion (US$57.5 billion). However, the government later reduced the allocation to Rp 649.99 trillion to preserve fiscal sustainability following large spending commitments for President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship programs, including providing free nutritious meals for students. The cut was met with strong resistance from local leaders, many of whom voiced their objections directly to Purbaya’s office. Governors grouped in the Association of Indonesian Provincial Governments (APPSI) warned that such a steep reduction could trigger a chain reaction in regional economies, undermining key development programs and disrupting essential administrative functions.

In a meeting with the finance minister, 18 governors expressed concerns not only over the budget cut but also over persistent infrastructure bottlenecks in their provinces. Many projects, ranging from transportation connectivity to public facilities, have stalled due to limited funding. The governors urged Purbaya to facilitate solutions and restore funding flexibility, arguing that economic recovery at the regional level cannot advance without sufficient infrastructure investment. Responding to the concerns, the government and the House of Representatives agreed to slightly raise next year’s transfer budget by Rp 43 trillion to Rp 693 trillion. Even so, the figure remains the lowest since 2016, signalling the government’s continued commitment to fiscal restraint.

Critics argue that austerity of this scale should not have been implemented without prior consultation with key stakeholders, particularly local administrations directly affected by the decision. They contend that fiscal efficiency must be achieved through gradual and strategic adjustments, not abrupt cuts that could paralyze local administrations. Sharp reductions risk destabilizing regional finances, especially in regencies and cities already constrained by limited revenue bases and heavy reliance on central transfers.

Regional budgets play a crucial role in funding local civil servants, social programs and infrastructure projects across all provinces. The reduction in intergovernmental transfers threatens to weaken these functions through multiple channels. Regions with low locally generated revenue (PAD) are particularly exposed. In response, some local governments have tried to compensate by raising local taxes, but such measures have sparked public backlash. In Pati regency, Central Java, for example, a sharp increase in land and building taxes led to violent protests, forcing the local government to revoke the policy.

Concerns are also mounting that reduced transfers could undermine local governments’ ability to fund priority programs and maintain operational spending. Beyond halting infrastructure projects, the tightening of fiscal flows could disrupt the payment of additional income allowances (TPP) for civil servants and government contract workers (PPPK). If these allowances are delayed or cancelled, the impact would be felt through lower take-home pay, reduced household consumption and weakened morale among public employees, potentially dampening local economic activity.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For Purbaya, the challenge now is to demonstrate that fiscal prudence does not come at the cost of regional stability. The success of this policy will depend on how effectively the central and local governments coordinate in managing the transition. Without careful calibration, Indonesia risks eroding the foundation of regional autonomy built over the past two decades. Fiscal discipline must be pursued alongside transparency, dialogue and shared responsibility, not austerity alone.

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough

A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Related Articles

Analysis: Wisdom, education, controversy: The historic footing of ‘pesantren’

Analysis: Govt drops excise hikes, offers amnesty to illegal cigarette makers

Analysis: Purbaya’s long game for fiscal credibility

Govt weighs VAT cut to boost sluggish consumption

BI must remain independent

Related Article

Analysis: Wisdom, education, controversy: The historic footing of ‘pesantren’

Analysis: Govt drops excise hikes, offers amnesty to illegal cigarette makers

Analysis: Purbaya’s long game for fiscal credibility

Govt weighs VAT cut to boost sluggish consumption

BI must remain independent

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough

A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump looks on during an event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on Sept. 2, 2025.
Academia

How authoritarians twist language into weapons
A student shows a school meal he received as part of the free nutritious meal program on Sept. 15 at the Nurul Islam Klakah integrated Islamic elementary school (SDIT) in Lumajang, East Java.
Academia

When school lunches become a battlefield
People crowd around various vehicles on July 23 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025, which drew 485,569 visitors over its 11-day run from July 24 to Aug. 3 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Indonesia’s national car dream: Symbolism or strategy?

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (second right) walk during a welcoming ceremony upon their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2025.
Americas

Prabowo, Lula meeting underlines South-South ties
Money wall: President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaks to his cabinet members, including Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin (second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (third left) and Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (left), at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Monday, October 20, with stacks of rupiah banknotes worth US$825 million as a backdrop. The pile of cash was shown to journalists during the handover of assets recovered from a corruption case involving the provision of crude palm oil export facilities.
Editorial

Show me the money, wisely
Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto“ during a protest in front of the Social Affairs Ministry's office in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. The protesters, comprised of members of civic and pro-democracy groups, argue that the state should not give Soeharto a national hero title due to his history of gross human rights violations and corruptions.
Politics

Rights groups decry govt proposal to name Soeharto national hero

The Latest

 View more
Academia

How authoritarians twist language into weapons
Archipelago

Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali
Art & Culture

Where worlds meet, ‘Power in Equality’ finds its voice
Archipelago

Military Tribunal Law under fire, lenient TNI sentences
Academia

When school lunches become a battlefield
Sports

Govt to focus on developing national sports following rebuff over hosting Games
Politics

Gibran completes first year in largely symbolic role
Politics

Rights groups decry govt proposal to name Soeharto national hero
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Balancing the fiscal book, unbalancing the regions

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.