Eliminating malaria: Lessons from Timor-Leste

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Timor-Leste has become clear evidence that strategic investment and regional cooperation can drive progress toward malaria elimination.
alaria remains a persistent threat to Indonesia and it puts pressure on President Prabowo Subianto’s administration to accelerate efforts toward achieving its target for a malaria-free future by 2030.
Optimizing malaria elimination in Papua is particularly crucial because a considerable percentage of people contracting malaria in Indonesia are from the region, where the disease is reported to contribute substantially to death rates.
A total of 476 regencies and cities (or about 79 percent of the 514 jurisdictions) have achieved elimination status. However, Papua accounts for over 93 percent of cases nationwide, largely due to its complex geography, social challenges and limited accessibility.
With less than five years before the deadline, what steps should Indonesia take to accelerate malaria elimination and join countries in the Asia-Pacific region that have already achieved this goal?
The World Health Organization officially certified Timor-Leste malaria-free on July 24 after it reported no indigenous cases since 2021. The health body recognizes this achievement as proof of Timor-Leste's unwavering commitment, demonstrated through its swift and coordinated national response since gaining independence in 2002.
“Timor-Leste’s success proves that malaria can be stopped in its tracks when strong political will, smart interventions, sustained domestic and external investment and dedicated health workers unite,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeus said in a statement.
Timor-Leste, now the newest addition to ASEAN, is clear evidence that strategic investment and regional cooperation can drive progress toward malaria elimination.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.