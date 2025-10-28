The militarization of Indonesia’s cybersecurity framework

A binary code is projected onto a man holding a laptop computer in an office in Warsaw on June 24, 2013, in this illustration of cybersecurity. (Reuters/Kacper Pempel) (Reuters/Kacper Pempel)

The newly completed bill on cybersecurity and cyber resilience still prioritizes the protection of national interests instead of upholding citizens' digital rights and also involves the TNI in enforcement, leading to legal uncertainty that potentially threatens democracy and the rule of law in Indonesia.

T he government, through the Law Ministry, has completed drafting the cybersecurity and cyber resilience bill for submitting to the House of Representatives as a priority 2026 legislation. Despite significant changes from the earlier 2019 draft and another version circulated in early 2024, we still find several problems that potentially threaten democracy and the rule of law.

In formulating the objectives of cybersecurity and cyber resilience, the bill still places excessive emphasis on a state-centered approach, prioritizing the protection of national interests, and lacks any reference to individual protection. Every cyber threat and attack that occurs ultimately affects individual citizens as primary victims.

Furthermore, the bill also carries legal uncertainty in the governance of cybersecurity and cyber resilience, particularly concerning the regulation of providers of products with digital elements (PDE), which overlaps with electronic system providers (PSEs) as regulated in the Law on Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE Law).

The uncertainty is not only in the area of regulation but also in enforcement, which involves supervisory agencies in each sector. This overlap may cause administrative friction and conflict, potentially disrupting the public’s ability to enjoy a safe and secure digital environment.

Another issue is the regulation of artificial intelligence, including a code of ethics. We understand that legislation constitutes an essential infrastructure for developing the technology, so it must adopt and optimize AI and provide related standardization.

However, the emphasis should not rest on ethical standards, considering that ethics belongs to the realm of soft law. As one of the approaches to AI governance, ethics is, by nature, based on voluntarism. Therefore, state recognition of ethical principles should not be formalized through a legally binding regulation.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The bill also conflates cybersecurity policy with cybercrime when in fact, cybersecurity legislation should strictly describe the implementation of technical measures designed to secure computer systems from attacks and system failures.