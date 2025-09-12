TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning
Farewell Bu Ani

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning
Farewell Bu Ani

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, September 12, 2025 Published on Sep. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-09-11T20:16:17+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A female student holds a poster listing demands during a protest on Sept. 9 in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. The action was carried out to advocate for the 17+8 People’s Demands reform framework. A female student holds a poster listing demands during a protest on Sept. 9 in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. The action was carried out to advocate for the 17+8 People’s Demands reform framework. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

F

rom viral videos of a young man’s death to the rise of green and pink protest symbols, social media has emerged as the frontline in Indonesia’s recent nationwide demonstrations, amplifying calls for reform and exposing growing distrust in state authority.

What began in late August as student- and labor-led protests over lawmakers’ lavish allowances and growing economic inequality reached a tragic turning point on Aug. 28, when online motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver Affan Kurniawan, 21, was fatally run over by a police vehicle during a demonstration near the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta.

Footage of the incident quickly spread like wildfire across social media platforms afterwards, igniting public outrage and triggering renewed calls for streets in protest against police brutality.

Rizal Nova Mujahid of big data consultancy Drone Emprit said content surrounding Affan’s death went viral on an unprecedented scale, drawing nearly 10 billion interactions within just 12 hours.

By comparison, a viral post last August that fueled mass demonstrations, an image of the Garuda Pancasila on a blue background stamped with the words ‘Peringatan Darurat’ (emergency warning), took a full week to reach the same level of engagement. 

“I haven’t seen any content generate interaction on this scale. It’s no surprise it triggered demonstrations as massive as those we witnessed last week,” Rizal said on Wednesday.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri Mulyani

Popular

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade

Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

Related Articles

Brimob officers appeal sanctions over ‘ojol’ driver’s death

Integrity takes center stage in Supreme Court justices screening

French lawmakers urge 'digital curfew' for teens

State response to protests echoes darker times

Demanding accountable government in Indonesia

Related Article

Brimob officers appeal sanctions over ‘ojol’ driver’s death

Integrity takes center stage in Supreme Court justices screening

French lawmakers urge 'digital curfew' for teens

State response to protests echoes darker times

Demanding accountable government in Indonesia

Popular

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade

Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

More in Indonesia

 View more
A security guard passes by a banner on Aug. 15, 2024, reading “Zero Bullying Movement in Diponegoro University's Medical School“ at the Dr. Kariadi General Hospital in Semarang, Central Java.
Archipelago

Prosecutors seek 18 months to 3 years in prison for medical residency bullying case
Residents wade through floodwaters in their neighbourhood following heavy rainfall in Denpasar, Bali, on September 10, 2025.
Archipelago

Death toll from Bali, East Nusa Tenggara floods rises to 19
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) listens as Siti Hedijati “Titiek“ Soeharto, chair of House of Representatives Commission IV overseeing agriculture and fisheries, speaks during a media briefing on Sept. 10, 2025, during their work visit to Batam, Riau Islands.
Politics

Vice President Gibran, Titiek tout govt synergy with Batam work visit

Highlight
Demonstrators hold portraits of Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old “ojol“ (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was run over by a police armored vehicle, during a protest in front of the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on Aug. 30, 2025. Indonesia was rocked by protests in major cities on Aug. 29 after footage spread of Affan being run over by a police tactical vehicle in earlier rallies against low wages and financial perks for lawmakers.
Politics

President vows to investigate violence during protests: Interfaith group
Gerindra politician Rahayu "Sara" Saraswati speaks during a meeting in House of Representatives in this file photo.
Politics

Prabowo’s niece resigns from House
Shrimp, seafood.
Economy

Industry pushes swift action on radioactive shrimp scare

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Europe could escape the bond ‘doom loop’, US not so much
Culture

The Gramercy Phase 2 fulfil demands of modern and refined lifestyle
Art & Culture

Heri Dono, the beloved wizard of contemporary art
Science & Tech

Speckled Martian rocks 'clearest sign' yet of ancient life
Academia

Deadly Nepal protests reflect Gen Z activism across Asia
Archipelago

Prosecutors seek 18 months to 3 years in prison for medical residency bullying case
Archipelago

Death toll from Bali, East Nusa Tenggara floods rises to 19
Editorial

Purbaya’s thankless task
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.