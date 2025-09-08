TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, September 8, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (center) addresses a cabinet meeting on Aug. 6 in the State Palace, Jakarta.

F

ollowing weeklong protests throughout the country, President Prabowo Subianto reshuffled his cabinet with multiple changes on Monday, which included replacing seasoned finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati with Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, who heads the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS).

On Monday, Prabowo also removed Budi Gunawan from his position as coordinating politics and security minister. In his stead, the President is set to appoint an interim coordinating minister, according to State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, although he declined to mention any name.

The President also removed Golkar Party politician Dito Ariotedjo from his post as youth and sports minister. His replacement, however, was not able to attend Monday’s inauguration ceremony because they are out of town and will instead be officially appointed in another upcoming ceremony, Prasetyo said.

In the same ceremony on Monday, the President also replaced migrant workers protection minister Abdul Kadir Karding of the National Awakening Party (PKB) with Mukhtarudin, formerly a Golkar lawmaker from House Commission XII overseeing energy, mineral resources, the environment and investments.

Cooperatives minister Budi Arie Setiadi, meanwhile, was replaced by his deputy at the ministry, Ferry Juliantono, who is also an executive in Prabowo’s Gerindra party. Budi is known as a loyalist of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

The cabinet shake-up comes following widespread protests that erupted some two weeks ago, fueled by growing economic inequality, a lavish monthly housing allowance for lawmakers and the police killing of a motorcycle taxi driver during one violent protest. 

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Sri Mulyani herself became personally affected by the unrest when angry mobs looted her house on Aug. 31, which helped fuel rumors at the time that she would resign from her post.

The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

