TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Let consumers choose
Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Let consumers choose
Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Affan’s tragedy reveals that millions of young Indonesians remain expendable

Development plans like the Long-term National Development Plan (RJPN) 2025-2045 often frame young people as economic and state instruments, valued for future productivity and conformity to state-approved personas.

Adi Abidin (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, September 18, 2025 Published on Sep. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-09-17T11:26:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Pratiwi Ariyanti, a 38-year-old ojol (online motorcycle transportation driver), rides her motorcycle in Jakarta on Sept. 3, 2025 after picking up food ordered and donated by a customer from overseas in solidarity with the Indonesian protests. Pratiwi Ariyanti, a 38-year-old ojol (online motorcycle transportation driver), rides her motorcycle in Jakarta on Sept. 3, 2025 after picking up food ordered and donated by a customer from overseas in solidarity with the Indonesian protests. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

T

he late Affan Kurniawan, 21, an ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver, embodied the precarious tightrope many Gen-Z face. Unable to afford vocational schooling, he became the family’s main breadwinner, navigating gig work, unpredictable income, long hours and little in the way of a safety net. His life ended when he was run over by a police armored vehicle during a tense demonstration.

He was not an activist, only a worker trying to make a living, caught in the crossfire of state power and pemuda (youth) vulnerability.

Many others killed in the riots or arrested by police were also young, underscoring the precarity of this generation as both victims and targets of state response. Their disrupted lives revealed a stark reality: Indonesia’s pemuda are often left without protection, recognition or agency.

Yet young Indonesians, despite their vulnerability, are central to Indonesia’s future. Their fragility does not diminish their significance, it makes their role in shaping the nation’s path more urgent.

The millennial and Gen Z generations are projected to make up nearly two-thirds of the 2029 electorate. They are no longer just the future, they are the political present. Their votes will determine not only electoral outcomes but also the nation’s trajectory.

By 2045, millennials will be in their 60s and Gen Z in their 30s, and with a population of around 145 million they will form the backbone of Indonesia’s workforce, society and leadership. Numbers alone, however, do not guarantee security or inclusion.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Like Affan, many remain underserved, underrepresented and fragmented. Without action, the demographic bonus could turn into demographic decay marked by inequality, disillusionment and civic disengagement.

Popular

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Related Articles

Careful, Mr. President: The world is watching

Rights minister proposes designated protest zone at House complex

Indonesia retrieves body of embassy staff killed in Peru

Brooms in pink and green: Sweeping for justice on Indonesia’s streets

People need dreams

Related Article

Careful, Mr. President: The world is watching

Rights minister proposes designated protest zone at House complex

Indonesia retrieves body of embassy staff killed in Peru

Brooms in pink and green: Sweeping for justice on Indonesia’s streets

People need dreams

Popular

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

More in Opinion

 View more
Heads of state from member countries of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) pose for a family photo on Sept. 11, 2025, at the PIF Leaders Meeting in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara.
Academia

PIF leaders reach agreement on big issues, but unity remains elusive
A man is covered in Nepal's national flag as a fire rages in the president's office in Kathmandu on Sept. 9, 2025.
Academia

Nepal in crisis: From protest to political reckoning
President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaks at a cabinet meeting on Aug. 6 in the State Palace, Central Jakarta.
Academia

Beyond compliance: Toward a culture of integrity

Highlight
(From left to right) Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Djamari Chaniago, National Nutrition Agency (BGN) deputy head Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir, Presidential Chief of Staff M. Qodari, special presidential adviser for public order and safety and police reform Ahmad Dofiri and Government Communications Office (GCO) head Angga Raka Prabowo attends the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 17, 2025.
Politics

Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip following renewed Israeli evacuation orders for Gaza City on September 16, 2025.
Editorial

OIC’s same old song
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo talks during a livestreamed press briefing after the monthly Board of Governors meeting in June.
Regulations

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms

The Latest

 View more
Entertainment

FFI 2025 embraces local filmmakers for nationwide celebration
Politics

Defense minister Sjafrie holds meeting with Dasco
Entertainment

A life in pink: Exploring Barbie’s world in Jakarta
Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia, nuclear-armed Pakistan sign mutual defence pact
Americas

ABC yanks 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' off air after remarks about Kirk
Americas

Beef diplomacy: Uruguay backs Indonesia’s push for food security
Politics

Police requests Interpol Red Notice for oil tycoon Riza Chalid
Americas

Jimmy Kimmel show off air 'indefinitely' after his Kirk comments
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Affan’s tragedy reveals that millions of young Indonesians remain expendable

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.