TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Let consumers choose
Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Let consumers choose
Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

No flaws in process for controversial TNI Law: Constitutional Court

Four of nine Constitutional Court justices filed dissenting opinions against the ruling, with Chief Justice Suhartoyo acknowledging that deliberations for the controversial law revision did not involve meaningful public participation, but instead featured closed-door meetings in places inaccessible to the public.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, September 18, 2025 Published on Sep. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-09-17T20:02:44+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Activists of Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reform hold posters on Wednesday during a demonstration in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta. They urged court justices to rule in their favor in a judicial review case against the recently passed Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision. Activists of Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reform hold posters on Wednesday during a demonstration in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta. They urged court justices to rule in their favor in a judicial review case against the recently passed Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T

he Constitutional Court has rejected a judicial review petition and dismissed four others challenging the recently passed revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, with justices finding the law was passed with sufficiently transparent deliberations with members of the public.

The House of Representatives passed the law revision in March following a rushed deliberation that included closed-door meetings between lawmakers and government representatives on weekends. 

The bill passage prompted nationwide protests, as well as a dozen judicial review petitions at the Constitutional Court, over several controversial clauses deemed to pave the way for the expansion of the military’s role in civic spaces.

In a hearing on Wednesday, the court justices rejected a petition filed by a coalition of human rights groups and activists, including the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI), Imparsial and the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras). The coalition challenged the legislation process of the controversial law revision, contending that its deliberation was rushed, lacked transparency and prevented public oversight.

But justices argued, according to the ruling read in the hearing, that the House had provided sufficient room for the public to participate and weigh in throughout the drafting process in February.

“Lawmakers made efforts to open up space for public participation in deliberating the law revision,” Justice Guntur Hamzah read out, noting that the legislature live streamed meetings of the bill deliberations through its official online platforms, such as YouTube.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Govt, House staunch defense opens court battle on TNI Law

Popular

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Related Articles

House’s rushed pick for top court justice slammed

Civic groups reject Prabowo's 'foreign lackey' accusations

Rise in military, police involvement in civil governance draws scrutiny

'Oligarchization' blocks meaningful public participation in lawmaking

Calls grow for meaningful public participation in lawmaking

Related Article

House’s rushed pick for top court justice slammed

Civic groups reject Prabowo's 'foreign lackey' accusations

Rise in military, police involvement in civil governance draws scrutiny

'Oligarchization' blocks meaningful public participation in lawmaking

Calls grow for meaningful public participation in lawmaking

Popular

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

More in Indonesia

 View more
Fed up: Civil society activists and university students hold a banner that reads “Police reform“ (left) and “People's killer“ on Nov. 28, 2024, during a protest in front of the Central Java Police station in Semarang.
Archipelago

Police pledge transparency in investigation of student's death during protest
Police fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest on Aug. 29 against the Mobile Brigade Corps (Brimbob), after the death of a motorbike taxi driver the previous night, in front of the governor's residence in Surabaya.
Politics

Prabowo to issue decree for police reform soon
Activists of Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reform hold posters on Wednesday during a demonstration in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta. They urged court justices to rule in their favor in a judicial review case against the recently passed Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision.
Politics

No flaws in process for controversial TNI Law: Constitutional Court

Highlight
(From left to right) Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Djamari Chaniago, National Nutrition Agency (BGN) deputy head Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir, Presidential Chief of Staff M. Qodari, special presidential adviser for public order and safety and police reform Ahmad Dofiri and Government Communications Office (GCO) head Angga Raka Prabowo attends the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 17, 2025.
Politics

Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip following renewed Israeli evacuation orders for Gaza City on September 16, 2025.
Editorial

OIC’s same old song
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo talks during a livestreamed press briefing after the monthly Board of Governors meeting in June.
Regulations

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Nepal in crisis: From protest to political reckoning
Tech

Ojol drivers say 20% fee cut OK if it pays them back: Survey
Academia

Beyond compliance: Toward a culture of integrity
Academia

Weighing the urgency of Indonesia’s extradition pact with Russia
Archipelago

Police pledge transparency in investigation of student's death during protest
Politics

Prabowo to issue decree for police reform soon
Academia

Affan’s tragedy reveals that millions of young Indonesians remain expendable
Opinion

Analysis: The rise and fall of Nadiem Makarim
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

No flaws in process for controversial TNI Law: Constitutional Court

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.