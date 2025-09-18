No flaws in process for controversial TNI Law: Constitutional Court

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Four of nine Constitutional Court justices filed dissenting opinions against the ruling, with Chief Justice Suhartoyo acknowledging that deliberations for the controversial law revision did not involve meaningful public participation, but instead featured closed-door meetings in places inaccessible to the public.
he Constitutional Court has rejected a judicial review petition and dismissed four others challenging the recently passed revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, with justices finding the law was passed with sufficiently transparent deliberations with members of the public.
The House of Representatives passed the law revision in March following a rushed deliberation that included closed-door meetings between lawmakers and government representatives on weekends.
The bill passage prompted nationwide protests, as well as a dozen judicial review petitions at the Constitutional Court, over several controversial clauses deemed to pave the way for the expansion of the military’s role in civic spaces.
In a hearing on Wednesday, the court justices rejected a petition filed by a coalition of human rights groups and activists, including the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI), Imparsial and the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras). The coalition challenged the legislation process of the controversial law revision, contending that its deliberation was rushed, lacked transparency and prevented public oversight.
But justices argued, according to the ruling read in the hearing, that the House had provided sufficient room for the public to participate and weigh in throughout the drafting process in February.
“Lawmakers made efforts to open up space for public participation in deliberating the law revision,” Justice Guntur Hamzah read out, noting that the legislature live streamed meetings of the bill deliberations through its official online platforms, such as YouTube.
